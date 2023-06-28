307 Witherspoon, Campus Box 7318, Raleigh, NC 27695
North Carolina State University’s student media have been serving the campus and surrounding community for more than 100 years. The University is situated in the heart of Raleigh, the capital city of North Carolina, and is near the communities of Cary, Durham and Chapel Hill. The surrounding area is home to 1.37 million people out of North Carolina’s approximately 9.75 million residents.
NC State is the largest university in the state, home to more than 36,000 students, and is the fifth largest employer in Wake County, employing more than 9,000 faculty and staff members. The majority of undergraduate students at NC State are in-state students (more than 75%), but we also have students, representing all 50 states and more than 100 nations.
Each media outlet is run exclusively by students and funded by a mixture of student fee and self-generated revenue.
