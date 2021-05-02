The NC State softball team took a trip to Tallahassee, Florida to take on the No. 6 Florida State Seminoles. The Pack dropped three in the four-game series, but a solid performance from redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Abby Trahan propelled it to a 5-2 win in game three to avoid the sweep.
Game 1
The series opener lived up to its billing as a pitcher’s duel. The Wolfpack (25-20, 15-18 ACC) sent Trahan (6.2 IP, 2 ER, 7 H, 6 K) to the pitcher’s circle to battle it out against Caylan Arnold of the Seminoles (36-8-1, 24-4-1 ACC). Neither starter surrendered a run until the fourth inning, where first baseman Elizabeth Mason hit a two-out solo shot to put Florida State on the board.
The Pack tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth with an offensive spark started by redshirt junior left fielder Sam Russ (2-3, 2B, SB), who hit a leadoff single to center before stealing second base, only to advance to third on an errant throw. After redshirt junior third baseman Logan Morris (0-2, BB) drew a walk to put runners at the corners with nobody out, redshirt junior shortstop Randi Farricker (0-1, RBI, K, BB) hit a sacrifice fly to center field to send Russ home and even the score.
NC State’s offensive attack fizzled out soon after, however, as redshirt senior right fielder Tatyana Forbes (0-2, BB) grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out before getting caught stealing to end the frame.
The low-scoring affair ironically ended with a run scored. Trahan came one out short of sending the game to extra innings, but gave up an RBI single to right fielder Kalei Harding, clinching a 2-1 victory for Florida State.
Game 2
The Seminoles ran away with the first half of the doubleheader on Saturday, May 1, scoring three runs in the first inning en route to a 6-1 win. The Pack was the first to score, however, as an error allowing Forbes (0-3, K) to reach first instigated a streak of offense for NC State. After Farricker (1-3) singled up the middle, Morris (1-3, RBI) drove Forbes home on a two-out base hit to center, putting the Wolfpack up 1-0.
That lead was short-lived as Florida State responded quickly with that three-run first inning, capitalizing on a poor performance by redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Sydney Nester (0.1 IP, 3 ER, 3 H) who did not make it to three outs. After a one-out RBI triple put the Noles up 2-0, freshman left-handed pitcher Estelle Czech (2.2 IP, 2 ER, 5 H) entered the game in relief.
Czech escaped the inning after giving up only one additional run, but Florida State did not let off the gas and padded its lead to 6-1 by the end of the fourth. The fourth inning also saw Czech leave the game in favor of freshman right-handed pitcher Brooklyn Lucero (3.0 IP, 0 ER) after the southpaw surrendered three consecutive hits including back-to-back doubles to start the frame. Lucero was able to stop the bleeding, but the damage had been done and the Wolfpack was unable to recover.
Game 3
NC State won its first game of the series with a 5-2 result in the second half of the doubleheader. Trahan (7.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 3 K) played a big role in the win by holding the Seminoles to only four hits.
The Wolfpack also scored early in this one, leading off the game with a triple and two singles to take a 2-0 lead after one inning. Florida State evened the score at two runs apiece in the bottom of the third with a two-RBI double, but redshirt senior center fielder Angie Rizzi (1-3, HR, RBI) made a heads-up play after a line out to nab the runner at second base for a double play, quickly quelling the Seminoles’ rally.
Farricker (2-4, 2 RBI, 2B) put the Pack back in front with a two-RBI double of her own in the top of the fourth, giving NC State a 4-2 lead. After Trahan allowed only one Florida State baserunner from the fourth inning onward, Rizzi topped off the win with a first-pitch solo homer in the seventh, sealing the Wolfpack’s win.
Game 4
The series finale ended similarly to the first game of the series with a close game eventually resulting in a 4-1 win for the Seminoles. The Noles and the Pack scored one run each through the first five innings, as third baseman Cassidy Davis opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first before Russ’ (1-3, RBI) infield single tied the game at 1-1 in the third.
Unlike the third game, this time it was the Pack that was held to just four hits while Trahan (6.0 IP, 4 ER, 8 H) was in the circle. The Wolfpack starter faltered in the bottom of the sixth, surrendering three runs on three hits and two walks to give the Seminoles a 4-1 lead that they held onto for the victory.
NC State will play its final series of the regular season at home against the Duke Blue Devils. The series opener will start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7 and will be available for viewing on ACC Network Extra.