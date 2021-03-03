In a press release from the ACC, it was announced today that the NC State men’s basketball team’s game against Virginia Tech, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 6, was canceled. The game was canceled due to quarantining and contact tracing within Virginia Tech’s program.
This marks the eighth postponed or canceled game that the men’s basketball team has seen this season. With the ACC Tournament starting on Tuesday, March 9 in Greensboro, this game will likely not be rescheduled.
NC State’s matchup on the road against Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 3 is still scheduled for 7 p.m.