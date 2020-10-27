*Editor's Note: This story has been updated for accuracy.

On Oct. 27, NC State Athletics announced that NC State’s iconic live mascot, Tuffy II, died in his sleep Monday night. The Tamaskan had been a mainstay on the Carter-Finley Stadium sidelines since 2016*. 

Recently, Tuffy II was diagnosed with Canine dilated cardiomyopathy, a very common heart disease in large dogs. A GoFundMe was previously made by Joe Downey, Tuffy II’s owner, in order to combat the live mascot’s condition. The GoFundMe has raised over $11,000.

