On Oct. 27, NC State Athletics announced that NC State’s iconic live mascot, Tuffy II, died in his sleep Monday night. The Tamaskan had been a mainstay on the Carter-Finley Stadium sidelines since 2016*.
It is with deep sadness that we share that Tuffy II passed away in his sleep last night. Our thoughts are with the Downey family, Tuffy II left a lasting impact on the NC State community. pic.twitter.com/irvwd3hSfQ— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) October 27, 2020
Recently, Tuffy II was diagnosed with Canine dilated cardiomyopathy, a very common heart disease in large dogs. A GoFundMe was previously made by Joe Downey, Tuffy II’s owner, in order to combat the live mascot’s condition. The GoFundMe has raised over $11,000.