The No. 9 NC State men’s golf team was defeated by No. 4 Clemson 3-1-1 in match play during the semifinals this past weekend at the ACC Championship in Atlanta.
This loss kept the Pack from advancing to the finals on Monday; however, NC State was able to post a record-breaking third-place finish during the stroke-play part of the tournament, it’s highest finish since 2005.
The Pack began stroke play on Friday, April 23 at the Capital City Club in Atlanta. After the first round, NC State was tied for first place alongside No. 15 UNC-Chapel Hill at 6-under par. After the second round, NC state dropped down to second place at 12-under par while UNC remained in first place at 21-under par.
While the third round of stroke play was scheduled for Saturday, the final round was postponed due to inclement weather. This postponement resulted in the final round to be played on Sunday with match play beginning right after.
To finish off the final round, NC State finished in third place at 9-under par, allowing the Pack to advance to match play alongside UNC (26-under), Clemson (11-under) and No. 2 Florida State (5-over).
On the individual leaderboard, graduate student Benjamin Shipp finished in second place at 9-under par, just one shot behind UNC’s Peter Fountain for first. Shipp’s first round of 64 was his best score out of the three, which gave him a two-shot lead and was the second-lowest score of the whole tournament. Sophomore Max Steinlechner tied for 15th at 1-over par with his best score being a 69 in the second round. He shot 71 in both the first and third rounds.
To end the lineup for the Pack, sophomore Carter Graf, senior Easton Paxton and graduate student Christian Salzer all tied for 22nd at 3-over par. Graf’s best round was on Friday as he shot a 68 in the first round. Salzer also shot his best of the tournament on Friday during the second round with a low 66. Paxton was able to finish off the tournament strong as he shot an even 70 on Sunday.
During the match play finals, Clemson took home the championship defeating Florida State 3-2. The team will now look toward the NCAA Regionals May 17-19, hoping to extend its season to the NCAA Championships at the end of May.