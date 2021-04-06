The NC State men’s tennis program has paused all activities due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing in the program, according to a release from NC State Athletics.
Due to the pause, the team’s upcoming matchups against Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill, scheduled for April 9 and April 11, respectively, will not take place as scheduled.
According to the release, more updates will be made public as they are available.