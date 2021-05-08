The No. 25 NC State men’s tennis team fell 4-0 against the highly skilled No. 13 South Carolina team in the second round of the NCAA Championships in Columbia, South Carolina.
The Wolfpack automatically advanced to the second round after its matchup against Florida Gulf Coast was canceled. The Gamecocks shut out UNCW 4-0 in the first round.
The Wolfpack’s lone win of the day came from a doubles match, with No. 30 senior Tadas Babelis and junior Yannai Barkai beating out No. 13 Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thompson. This was the duo's highest-ranked win of the season.
No. 42 sophomore Robin Catry and fifth-year Alexis Galarneau were able to push their match to extra sets after being down 4-1, but eventually lost 5-7 against the unranked opponents.
Seniors Collin Shick and Robert Turzak fell 4-6 to No. 81 Raphael Lambling and Phillip Jordan to give the Gamecocks the doubles point.
The Wolfpack did not fare much better in the singles matches with Babelis, Galarneau and Turzak all falling in straight sets.
"I want to say thank you to everyone who helped make this season possible, and although today is brutal, we are extremely grateful to have been able to compete," head coach Kyle Spencer told GoPack.com.
Galarneau will advance to the 2021 NCAA Singles Championship in Florida. This will be Galarneau’s third straight season competing in the Singles Championship.