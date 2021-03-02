PINEHURST, N.C. - The NC State men’s golf team finished in third place out of 12 teams with a combined score of 17-over par at the Wake Forest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 2, Monday, March 1, and Tuesday, March 2. Leading the way was sophomore Max Steinlechner, who finished tied for second place at 4-under par.
The third-place finish for the Wolfpack was its best of the spring season and the tie for second place was a career best for Steinlechner.
Playing at Pinehurst No. 2 gave the Wolfpack a chance to feel like what it is like to compete at a U.S. Open style course. Pinehurst is known as the American home of golf with its rich history of the game. Playing there is a bucket list experience for golfers around the world and NC State golfers played three rounds over two days in the sandhills.
“This is a special treat, especially in a year where the guys lost so much,” said NC State head coach Press McPhaul. “To do it at a place close to home that's got a lot of history and a fabled golf course it's pretty special.”
Steinlechner was a warrior all week long on one of golf's toughest tests. After opening up with a 68, the Austria native was tied for the lead after round one. A 71 in round two saw him two shots back going into the final round. After a bogey on the first hole in round three, Steinlechner went bogey free for the rest of the round with four birdies, including this bomb on the par 4, 16th hole.
Fist pump ignited from Steinlechner after dropping this bomb for birdie on 16. He’s at 3 under par which is good for second place at the moment. pic.twitter.com/O0vt3OVpd1— Technician Sports (@TechSports) March 2, 2021
“I tried to just continue to play my playing style,” Steinlechner said. “Solid targets and then hit solid shots and it ended up well. So I can't complain.”
The final round of 67 had him just one shot off the tournament champion Michael Brennan of Wake Forest, which also won the team championship.
Also with a high finish for the Wolfpack was graduate Benjamin Shipp, tied for fifth place. After opening with 74, Shipp battled back with scores of 67 and 69 to finish at even par. Over a span of four holes on the front nine, Shipp recorded three birdies.
Sophomore Carter Graf competed unattached and put together a 13th-place finish at 5-over par. His best round of the tournament was an opening even par round of 70.
Finishing tied for 20th for the Wolfpack was senior Easton Paxton at 9-over par. In the second round, Paxton found some success, shooting 68. He struggled in the final round with a score of 78.
Next in line was graduate Christian Salzer finishing tied for 32nd at 12-over par. His best round of the tournament was a 72 in the final round. He had four birdies on the day, including one that was set up by this beautiful shot on the par 5, fifth hole.
Senior Christian Salzer nearlys holes out from the fairway on the par 5 5th hole. He tapped in for a easy birdie. pic.twitter.com/GhLdLPNyiK— Technician Sports (@TechSports) March 2, 2021
Finishing out the Wolfpack lineup was sophomore Spencer Oxendine with a score of 22-over par and a tie for 56th place.
NC State will be back in action Sunday, March 14, Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16 at the General Hackler Championship at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“We’re getting better, there's no doubt about that and that's encouraging,” McPhaul said. “We’ve been better each week and we are getting a deeper performance. More players are playing well.”