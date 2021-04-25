The NC State softball team traveled to Clemson for a four-game series April 23-25, where the Pack was swept in the series. The Wolfpack lost the first game 9-3 in the first game but kept it close for the rest of the series, losing each of the last three games 4-3.
Game 1
In the first game, NC State (24-17, 14-14 ACC) wasn’t able to get anything going offensively until the third inning, but Clemson (37-4, 26-4 ACC) responded quickly, scoring four runs in the bottom of the third. Clemson started strong, with two home runs in the first, giving it a solid lead against the Pack. The Wolfpack just couldn’t handle Clemson’s offense and fell 9-3 after seven innings.
NC State was unable to score more than one run in any inning and was only able to put three runs on the board by the end of the first game. The Pack’s major offensive highlight of this game was redshirt senior outfielder Tatyana Forbes (1-3, BB) recording her 300th career hit.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Estelle Czech (3.1 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, K) took the loss, bringing her record to 3-3. Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Sydney Nester (2.2 IP, 0 ER, H, 2 K) came in for Czech in the fourth inning.
Game 2
Friday’s second game started similarly to the first game, with the Pack sitting at no score while Clemson’s offense shot ahead. Clemson scored three runs in the first two innings, but after the bottom of the second, Clemson was scoreless until the final inning. NC State was able to tie things up with three runs in the fourth, including a home run by redshirt junior infielder Randi Farricker (3-3, 2 RBI, HR), bringing her to 16 this season, six more than any other NC State player.
Nester (4.1 IP, ER, 2 H, K) came in for redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Abby Trahan (2.0 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, K) in the third, giving Nester the loss and bringing her record to 7-7. Ultimately, the second game was better for the Pack, but it still fell to Clemson 4-3.
Game 3
The third game of the series started off much slower than the first two games of the weekend. The first innings were back and forth for Trahan (6.2 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 9 K) and Clemson’s Valerie Cagle (7.0 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 10 K). Both teams went scoreless until the sixth inning, when the Pack put three runs on the board. Redshirt senior outfielder Angie Rizzi (2-3, BB) scored the first run of the game on an RBI by Forbes (1-3, RBI).
Even though the Pack came out of the sixth inning up by two after Clemson had one run on a homer in the bottom of the sixth, Clemson was still able to overtake NC State in the final frame with three runs in the seventh. Two of those runs were scored on walks, one given up by Trahan intentionally and the other by Nester (0.0 IP, 1 H). Clemson barely overtook NC State for the win, 4-3.
Game 4
The second game of the day and the final one of the series started with a Pack run by redshirt junior outfielder Sam Russ (1-2) on an RBI single from Forbes (1-3, RBI). NC State couldn’t generate any more offense until the fifth inning though, allowing Clemson to tie things up in the third.
The fifth inning brought one run home for the Pack on a single to center field by redshirt sophomore infielder April Visser (0-1, BB). Clemson responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, putting the score at 4-2. NC State tried to mount the comeback in the seventh but was only able to score one run by Visser on another single to center field from redshirt senior outfielder Brigette Nordberg (2-3, 2 RBI), leaving the final score 4-3.
NC State will be back in play on Friday, April 30 at 6 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida against Florida State for another weekend series.