Former NC State guard Kiara Leslie, who was drafted 10th overall in 2019 by the Washington Mystics, is getting her first taste of WNBA action quite differently than what she thought she would. After missing the duration of her first season with a foot injury, Leslie is now having to make her mark inside the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Florida, due to COVID-19.
With the defending-champion Mystics missing star players Tina Charles and Elena Delle Donne, who opted out because of COVID-19, spots were open for young players like Leslie to shine this season.
The Mystics came out hot at the start, winning their first three games, including a 89-71 win over the Seattle Storm, where Leslie scored a career-high eight points, with two 3-pointers. However, after this, things hit the floor for Leslie and her teammates.
Washington is riding a seven game losing streak in the bubble, while Leslie has missed the past two games with a pair of ankle sprains. In the eight games she has played, Leslie is averaging four points, along with 2.4 rebounds and .9 assists per game. In terms of minutes per game, the former First Team All-ACC guard is averaging 14.2.
The Mystics currently sit in 10th place out of 12 teams in the WNBA standings, but are just one game out of a top-eight playoff spot, with a little more than half of their season left. That being said, there is still time for Leslie and her teammates to right the ship to have a chance to defend their WNBA title in the playoffs.
It is unknown when Leslie will be back for the Mystics, but their next game is set for Aug. 19, with a matchup against the Atlanta Dream. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m.