The NC State women’s tennis team won a pair of matches this weekend when it went on the road to take on Louisville and Notre Dame.
NC State’s first match of the weekend took place Friday, March 12, when the Wolfpack took on Louisville. The Cardinals have struggled as of late, losing three of their last four matches including two shutout losses.
Louisville was no match for NC State in doubles play. In the two matches that finished before the Wolfpack secured the doubles point, the Pack only surrendered three games. The first set to finish was taken by freshmen Abigail Rencheli and Amelia Rajecki when they beat their opponents 6-1. The doubles point was secured shortly after when No. 2 fifth year Anna Rogers and junior Alana Smith took down their opponents 6-2.
While singles play was more competitive, the win never seemed to be in doubt for the Wolfpack. The Pack did jump out to a quick 3-0 lead over Louisville when No. 35 Rogers and Rencheli won their matches 6-3, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-3 respectively. After falling behind, Louisville got its first point when No. 38 fifth year Adriana Reami dropped her match in straight sets. After NC State dropped its first point of the match, No. 23 Smith was able to clinch victory for the Wolfpack with her three-set victory, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. NC State and Louisville would go on to split the final two matches of the day, giving the Wolfpack a 5-2 victory.
Without a day off in between matches, NC State would have little time to recover before taking on Notre Dame Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame has struggled much like Louisville this season. While staying competitive in most matches, Notre Dame has gone only 3-5 in ACC play this season.
For the first time this season, NC State would drop the team doubles point before going on to win the match. Prior to its matchup with Notre Dame, the Wolfpack was 0-2 when losing the team doubles point. No. 2 Rogers and Smith and No. 16 senior Jaeda Daniel and Reami would both go on to drop their doubles sets. Rogers and Smith lost 6-2 while Daniel and Reami fell 6-4.
Despite dropping the doubles point, the Wolfpack looked like the team in total command during singles play. In fact, the Pack would only drop one more set in the rest of the match. Daniel, senior Lexi Keberle, Reami, Rogers and Smith would all cruise to victories in singles play. Not one of five dropped more than five games in their respective matches. Rencheli would also win her match but in three sets. The clean sweep of singles play gave NC State a 6-1 victory over Notre Dame.
Next up for NC State women’s tennis is a pair of home matches next weekend. NC State will take on Boston College Friday, March 19, and Syracuse Sunday, March 21. This pair of matches will set up the Wolfpack for a tough stretch to finish out the regular season. Following these matches, three of the Pack’s four remaining matches will be against top-15 teams.