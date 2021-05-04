The NC State tennis team won’t have to go anywhere for the start of the NCAA tournament, as it will host its first two rounds in Raleigh. After a successful regular season, NC State was given the No. 6 seed in the tournament. NC State will headline a region that includes VCU, Iowa State and South Carolina, with NC State matching up against VCU in the first round.
NC State seems to have drawn a favorable first round matchup. While the Pack fared well in the regular season against the ACC, the same can not be said for VCU. In three matches against ACC opponents, the Rams went 0-3 and were outscored 19-2 by their opponents. Before penciling the Wolfpack through to the second round, it’s worth noting that these three matches came in VCU’s first six matches of the season. Since then, VCU boasts a 12-5 record, which includes three shutouts en route to an Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship.
If NC State wins its first round matchup, it will take on either South Carolina or Iowa State. Both teams appear likely to struggle against a team of NC State’s caliber. The Wolfpack has already taken down the Gamecocks earlier in the season. The Pack beat the Gamecocks 6-1 in its first regular season match. While NC State hasn’t taken on Iowa State this season, Iowa State has struggled against top-ranked teams. Against teams ranked inside the top 25, the Cyclones have gone 0-4 while being outscored 22-0. Following the Raleigh region, the competition begins to quickly stiffen up.
Once outside the Raleigh region, NC State will most likely be pit against the top-ranked teams in its quadrant of the bracket. The team that should pose the biggest threat is No. 3 Georgia, the Wolfpack’s potential quarterfinal matchup. The Bulldogs have been dominant all season, with their only loss coming against No. 1-seeded UNC. Beyond its quadrant of the bracket, only the best teams in the nation will remain.
One would expect NC State to face No. 2 Texas and No. 1 UNC in the semifinal and final respectively. However, the only sure thing at that stage in the tournament is that the matchups will be tough.
Next up for the Wolfpack is the announcement of the singles and doubles NCAA tournament, which should come at noon on Thursday, May 6. The following day, NC State will take on VCU in its first round matchup at 3 p.m. at the J.W. Isenhour Center.