After a disappointing 2021 season that saw NC State women’s golf finish 10th at the ACC Championship, the Wolfpack did not make the NCAA Regional Championships, but senior Monika Vicario was selected to compete as an individual.
Vicario will be one of six players selected from schools that did not qualify for the tournament to compete in the Columbus Regional taking place at the Ohio State University Golf Club, Scarlet Course, May 10-12.
This is one of four regional qualifiers that gives participants the opportunity to compete at the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 21-26. In order to make it to Grayhawk, Vicario must finish among the top three players whose teams do not qualify for the NCAA championship.
Vicario is playing some of the best golf of her career at the moment, with three straight top-20 finishes capped off by tying for eighth place at the ACC Championship. That last finish was the fourth-best in program history at the conference championship.
With Vicario representing the Wolfpack, NC State has now had someone compete in the postseason for 18 of the past 20 seasons.
In 2019, Vicario competed in an NCAA Regional and finished tied for 19th at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma.
Vicario, who has been a leader for NC State all season, will have a great opportunity to prove to everyone that she can compete with the best of the best.