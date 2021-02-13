The NC State track and field teams competed in the Tiger Paw Invite on Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13. With plenty of action throughout the weekend, the Pack saw many of its team members continue to hit record marks and place high in their individual events.
Five athletes for the Pack placed personal records, including sophomore Ally Henson who placed personal bests in both the women’s 200-meter with a time of 25.71 and the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.55.
The men dominated the 60m hurdles event, taking both second and third place. Sophomore Joshua Brockman set a personal record in the preliminaries with a time of 9.86, which he tied in the finals to secure the silver medal. Junior Cameron Murray grabbed bronze with his own time of 7.94.
https://twitter.com/Wolfpack_TF/status/1360330139897364487?s=20
Both of their times are currently ranked in the top five in the ACC, and Brockman’s is currently tied for 19th-best throughout the country.
Senior Von Douglas hit a personal record in the men’s long jump, recording a distance of 7.74m to take second place, which is the fourth-best jump in NC State history, eighth best in the NCAA and second best in the ACC.
https://twitter.com/Wolfpack_TF/status/1360359536482279424?s=20
Senior Michelle Cobb also placed in her event, earning a silver medal in the women’s triple jump. Rounding out the individual accolades, junior Ares Epps placed 10th in the men’s mile with a personal-best 4:14.55.
In the 4x400m relay event, the team consisting of freshman Mia D'ambrosio, senior Alexis Postell, freshman Imunique Archie and sophomore Caroline Lewis paced eighth and set a record for the fastest relay time of the season so far for the Pack with a 3:56.21.
Up next for the Pack is the Camel City Invite which will be held in Winston-Salem on Feb. 19-20, as well as the VT Challenge in Blacksburg, Virginia the same weekend.