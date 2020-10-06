Last Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh was the game that NC State desperately needed after a crushing defeat against Virginia Tech. Aside from a lousy third quarter, the Wolfpack offense produced at the prolific level fans were familiar with in the first game against Wake Forest, and if all cylinders are firing, this offense can continue to produce against a Virginia squad predicted to be a middling ACC team.
Wolfpack RBs vs. Virginia LBs
Sophomore Zonovan Knight and junior Ricky Person Jr. didn’t have ideal games against Pitt, but they didn’t need to with redshirt sophomore Devin Leary carrying the offense like he did. The duo combined for only 21 carries against the Pittsburgh front seven, but if offensive coordinator Tim Beck wants to opt for a more balanced approach against an uninspiring Virginia linebacking corps, that number should go up.
Linebackers Nick Jackson and 2019 All-ACC Honorable Mention Zane Zandier have combined for an impressive 46 tackles through two games, but Virginia has been susceptible to giving opposing running backs room to operate, as Travis Etienne found out when the Cavaliers played Clemson last Saturday as the Clemson tailback ran for 73 yards and a touchdown, and added a receiving touchdown and 114 receiving yards to boot. Knight and Person aren’t Etienne, but they compliment each other well, and they’re both shifty enough to have the Virginia linebackers seeing double.
Wolfpack WRs vs. Virginia secondary
The offense finally had one receiver break out to become Leary’s go-to guy down the stretch. Senior Emeka Emezie had seven catches for 101 yards and two scores against Pitt, including the touchdown that won the game for the Pack late. Emezie’s 6-foot-3, 220 pound frame is such a stark contrast to the smaller Virginia secondary that it’ll often look like the offense has a tight end lining up on the outside.
Other Wolfpack wide receivers should benefit from the attention the Virginia defense is sending Emezie’s way to adequately cover him. One of those receivers is redshirt sophomore Devin Carter, who had a quiet but efficient game against the Panthers, notching three catches to go along with 72 yards. He’s another one of those faux-tight ends the Wolfpack has that can dominate the Cavaliers. Throw in redshirt junior Thayer Thomas in the slot, and with the emergence of freshman Porter Rooks, Leary should have plenty of options to throw to.
This Virginia secondary did intercept Duke quarterback and former Clemson transfer Chase Brice four times, but needless to say, Leary isn’t Brice, and the normally pinpoint Leary, who doesn’t have an interception so far on the season, will have large targets he can fit his passes into in Emezie and Carter.
Wolfpack OL vs. Virginia DL
NC State’s offensive line played a lot better against Pitt in the pass protection game when compared to how they played against Virginia Tech. Sacks don’t tell the whole story, but this offensive line only allowing two sacks against a very tough Pittsburgh defensive line is a minor miracle. They deserve props for their hard work last week, and it seems like their workload will be significantly lightened when they go up against Virginia.
That isn’t to say that Virginia won’t bring up some issues for the Pack O-Line; Richard Burney is a senior and brings some experience the Cavaliers can build on, and Jowon Briggs was a mid-season freshman All-American last season, but the two only have three sacks on the season, and the entire defensive unit only has seven. Unless something catastrophic happens, this offensive line shouldn’t add too much to that.