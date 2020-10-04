The North Carolina Courage lost 4-1 to the Houston Dash on Sunday evening at BBVA Stadium in Houston.
After winning its opening game of the Fall Series 4-3 against the Dash, the Courage has scored just one goal in its following two games, drawing the Orlando Pride 0-0 and now losing to the Dash 4-1.
“Houston were the better team,” said NC Courage head coach Paul Riley. “Possessed better, we turned the ball over way too much tonight. Credit to Houston, they pressed well. They were really good on the ball… We just weren’t at the races tonight. First away game, we turned the ball over so much tonight. Just not like us… I know we are disappointed with our performance because we pride ourselves in the performance more so than the result and I thought that was a pretty poor performance from us. It is back to the drawing board to be honest with you.”
The Dash struck first in the 30th minute with Sophie Schmidt knocking in a Kristie Mewis cross from just inside the six after a short corner. With the goal, Schmidt has now scored in four consecutive games dating back to the NWSL Challenge Cup Championship.
Veronica Latsko doubled the Dash’s lead just eight minutes later after Peyton Perea got her pocket picked in the Courage’s defensive third. Shea Groom made the initial tackle but Mewis picked up her second assist of the night, getting to the loose ball first and finding Latsko in the box who beat Katelyn Rowland in the one-on-one.
Mewis turned from provider to scorer in the second half, blasting a shot from just inside the box, beating Rowland at the far post and giving the Dash its third.
Lynn Williams scored the Courage’s lone goal in the 74th minute, with the forward’s looping header sneaking by Jane Campbell and into the back of the Dash’s net.
The possible comeback was swiftly stifled, however, when Groom restored the Dash’s three-goal lead in the 84th minute. Mewis picked up her third assist of the game on Groom’s goal.
While the Dash was able to create a free-flowing offense, the Courage struggled to connect in the attack with Williams and Rylee Baisden stranded up front for large stretches. Overall, very few of the Courage players seemed to be on the same page during the game.
“We are still trying to gel together,” Williams said. “There are a lot of people being asked upon who have been great training players with us for years, just haven’t stepped on the field. Gelling there and realizing that training is much different than games. When it comes down to it, forget the score, it is just heart and not giving up. Tonight, we didn’t do that. Give credit to Houston, they kept the ball and we didn’t. They capitalized on their opportunities and we didn’t.”
It is worth noting the Courage is without a number of usual starters during the Fall Series who, in all likelihood, would make a huge impact in games like this. Jaelene Daniels, Crystal Dunn, Abby Erceg, Kristen Hamilton and Jessica McDonald all opted out of the entire Fall Series. Stephanie Labbe opted out of the team’s two away games. Denise O’Sullivan is currently on loan in England and a few others, Merritt Mathias and Ally Watt, are both out with long-term injuries.
The Courage’s final game of the NWSL Fall Series will be on Oct. 17 when the team travels down to Orlando for a rematch with the Pride. Prior to its final game of the Fall Series, the Courage will play a closed-door exhibition game against the Washington Spirit on Saturday, Oct. 10.