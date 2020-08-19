The NC State men’s cross country team will have six new faces this upcoming season. Three of the newcomers are from out of state, while the other three are homegrown talents from North Carolina. Here’s a look at the incoming freshmen for this year’s men’s cross country team.
Kevin Antczak is from Northfield, New Jersey and went to Midland Regional High School, where he finished as the runner-up of the 2019 NJSIAA Meet of Champions Boys Race, with a 5K time of 15:29. He soon followed that up by finishing in 24th place at the 2019 Nike Cross Nationals Boys Race, with a 5K time of 15:34.8, and, a week later, finished in 8th place in the 2019 Foot Locker Cross Country Boys National Championships, with a 5K time of 15:25, the fastest of any runner from New Jersey.
Brett Gardner is from Frankfort, Illinois and went to Lincoln-Way East High School, where he qualified for the Illinois state championships three years in a row. He was also an Illinois all-state track performer in 2019 in the 3,200 meter event.
Dan McGoey is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and went to North Allegheny Senior High School, where he was a three-time first team all-state cross country performer. He was also a two-time medalist in the 3,200 meter event and helped North Allegheny win the 2018 state team championships in cross country and track.
Ian Harrison is from Apex, North Carolina and went to Panther Creek High School, where he won the North Carolina 4A men’s state cross country championship in 2019, with a 5K time of 15:25.58. He was named the 2019 Gatorade North Carolina Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. He also qualified for the 2019 Nike Cross Nationals Boys Race and was the runner-up in the 2019 state championship for the 3,200 meter event.
Zach Hughes is from Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina and went to First Flight High School, where he won the North Carolina 2A men’s cross country state championship in 2018 with a 5K time of 16:00.79, and he was an all-state cross country performer. He also won first place in the 800 meter event of the 2019 track state championship, with a time of 1:55.89, and was an all-state track performer in seven events during his high school career.
Jake Toomey is from Matthews, North Carolina and went to Weddington High School, where he was the runner-up at the 2019 North Carolina 3A men’s state championship, with a 5K time of 15:51.98. He was also a four-time all-state performer at the state track and field championships.
Assuming there will be a cross country season in 2020, the Wolfpack will add some promising young talent to the team.