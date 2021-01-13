With its three picks in the 2021 NWSL college draft, the NC Courage selected forward Deanne Rose, defender Alyssa Malonson and defender Myra Konte.
The Courage went for an experienced player with its first-round pick, going for Canadian international Deanne Rose from the University of Florida.
Rose made 46 appearances during her college career, scoring 19 goals. In addition to her games for Florida, the 5-foot-5-inch forward has 48 caps for the Canadian National Team, scoring nine, including a goal in the 2016 Olympic bronze-medal game, helping her team to its second consecutive bronze medal.
With its second pick, the Courage looked to cover one of its major needs: a left-footed defender. Head coach Paul Riley found that player in Auburn’s Alyssa Malonson. Malonson played 69 games for Auburn, racking up 18 assists in her time with the Tigers.
In the third round, the Courage went back to the SEC for another defender, this time picking up 2020 SEC Tournament MVP Myra Konte from Vanderbilt. Konte played 56 games for Vanderbilt across four seasons, being named to the SEC All-Tournament Team twice.
The Courage was in need of a defender with Jaelen Daniels' retirement last season and Addisyn Merrick’s selection in the expansion draft. On top of that, Abby Dahlkemper might also be leaving, with the Athletic’s Meg Linehan reporting that the center back will be joining USWNT teammates Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle in Manchester later this month. The move has not been confirmed by either the Courage or Manchester City.
While neither will likely be able to give the Courage the same production as Daniels right away, the two will be able to compete with each other for a spot on the left side of the Courage’s backline.
Though she is no longer with the team after being selected in the expansion draft, Merrick was a fourth-round pick by the club and her stellar start with the Courage should bode well for both Malonson and Konte. Riley has shown he is willing to trust young defenders and one of, or possibly both, should see a lot of playing time in 2021.