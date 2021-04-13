The NC State baseball team has won four games in a row and has played more consistently in the past few weekends. The Wolfpack was 1-8 in ACC play before sweeping the Tar Heels and has now turned it around to an 8-10 record.
A big reason for that sweep and a recent sweep over Boston College is starting pitching. Before that series, NC State head coach Elliott Avent moved junior right-handed pitcher Reid Johnston into the Friday night starting role and moved junior-left handed pitcher Evan Justice to the bullpen.
Both players have been comfortable in their new roles, and in return, it has helped the team salvage its season as it tries to make a push to make the NCAA Regionals.
Johnston brings experience to a weekend spot, as he has done it for much of his career in Raleigh. His ERA sits at 4.50, and he has done a great job of giving his team a chance to win games.
To go along with Johnston, the Wolfpack has sent out freshman right-handed pitchers Sam Highfill and Matt Willadsen on Saturdays and Sundays. These two have really proven that they were ready for the big stage in the ACC.
Highfill has started seven games and has a 4.65 ERA in 40.2 innings pitched. His best performance was a seven-inning, one-earned-run performance against the Tar Heels. Even in his worst outing against Clemson, he only allowed five earned runs, keeping his team in the game.
On the other hand, Willadsen is absolutely dealing. Right now, he holds a 3.00 ERA with a record of 3-0 in nine appearances. He put it all together this past weekend against Boston College with a complete-game shutout allowing just two hits and striking out five batters. This performance earned him ACC Pitcher of the Week.
As expected.For the SECOND week in a row, we've had a pitcher earn weekly honors from the ACC.📰https://t.co/xWuvRMFfxV pic.twitter.com/QMERmN82wz— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 12, 2021
Freshman-left handed pitcher Chris Villaman was the Sunday starter at the beginning of the season, but really struggled in that role once conference play began. Avent has now thrown him into the midweek starter, and he has flourished.
Having started the past two weeks against Appalachian State and UNC-Greensboro, Villaman has allowed just one earned run in 15 innings pitched. His complete game one-hit shutout against the Spartans earned him ACC Pitcher of the Week honors.
NC State has been looking for consistency all season long on the mound, and at least for the starters, it has finally found it. If the pitchers can keep throwing strikes and keep the team in games, the Wolfpack should be looking at more success as the season progresses.
Having four starting pitchers is crucial too for when the ACC Tournament takes place later this season in Charlotte.
The Wolfpack will be in action Wednesday, April 14 against North Carolina A&T. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Follow @TechSports on Twitter for live updates from Doak Field.