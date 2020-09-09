First reported by CBS’s Jon Rothstein on Wednesday morning, and later confirmed by statements from multiple head coaches in the ACC, the ACC men’s basketball head coaches have proposed that all Division I teams make the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
According to Rothstein, all ACC programs are in agreement on this and the reason is to celebrate basketball. According to another tweet from Rothstein, conversations between the ACC and Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s vice president of basketball, have already taken place.
NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts released his statement early in the afternoon on Wednesday.
“Earlier today on our call with ACC men’s basketball coaches, we discussed and agreed to come forth with a recommendation that all teams make the NCAA Tournament this upcoming season,” Keatts’ statement reads. “This is the best course to ensure the safety of players, coaches and fans...”
