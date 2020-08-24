In what has been a strange year thus far, the MLB season is certainly no exception. Despite these unprecedented circumstances, a few major league Wolfpack alumni have been appearing in the box scores. Let’s take a look at how each is performing.
Carlos Rodon, pitcher, Chicago White Sox
Rodon remains out with left shoulder soreness, which he sustained in his Aug. 3 start against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodon was placed on the 10-day injury list, and is currently projected to be out until at least Sept. 7.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Over in the National League, St. Louis catcher Andrew Kinzner has been seeing some solid playing time. Knizner filled in for Cardinals mainstay Yadier Molina, who missed eight games due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Knizner started off his stint with an impressive showing on Aug. 15, recording two hits in three plate appearances, including an RBI single in a 5-1 St. Louis victory over the White Sox. Knizner cooled off after his season debut, failing to reach base in 11 plate appearances over the next five games. Knizner has not seen any game action since Molina’s return on Aug. 21.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Washington Nationals
Turner is sporting an eight-game hitting streak, including two homers and four RBIs, as of Aug. 22. This is a continuation of Turner’s hot start to the season, and as a result, the Washington National is displaying a .295 batting average and is slugging .526 on the year.
Turner, known for his speed, has curiously had less luck on the basepaths than in the batter’s box. In five attempts this season, Turner has only swiped two bags, being caught thrice. Nevertheless, Turner’s hot bat more than makes up for his underwhelming base stealing.
As the baseball season pushes forward, it will be interesting to see whether Turner can maintain this level of play, when Rodon will return to the mound and whether Knizner will crack the starting lineup once again.