The NC State baseball team was able to secure a win in its second game of the weekend against Boston College after blowing BC out of the water in the first game. Down by three before the seventh inning, the Pack was able to come back and eventually beat Boston by one run, 5-4.
THE COMEBACK KIDS!! pic.twitter.com/C2lIWKa6G6— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 10, 2021
The first inning didn’t bring anything for the Pack, as two out of three batters struck out swinging. Boston College, on the other hand, was able to take the lead and put a run on the board right off the bat with an RBI-single out to left field. The second inning was unproductive for both teams, with freshman right-handed pitcher Sam Highfill (7.0 IP, 3 K, 4 H, 4 ER) recording his first strikeout of the day and NC State leaving one runner on base.
Junior right fielder Devonte Brown (1-3, 2 R, RBI, HR) started off the third strong for the Wolfpack with a home run to tie up the score 1-1. This was Brown’s fourth homer of the season.
T3 | C R U S H E D.@DevonteBrown03 ties this one up with the no doubter to left field!📺https://t.co/wDfKjBCNVlNCSU 1, BC 1 pic.twitter.com/BKd1S0B5YR— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 10, 2021
Boston College responded quickly, scoring two more runs on three hits in the third and another run in the fourth. Despite NC State getting runners on base and one hit in the fourth inning, it wasn’t able to score. The fifth inning was a 1-2-3 inning for both teams.
NC State’s offense showed up for the top of the seventh, making it the most exciting half inning of the game. A single to the left side from junior first baseman Austin Murr (1-5, RBI) brought the first run of the inning and the first for the Pack since the third. The Eagles subbed in the first new pitcher of the game after that run, but NC State scored another run on a double to left field. An error brought the Pack two more runs, as it came out on top, 5-4 after the top of the seventh.
Boston College wasn’t able to respond to NC State’s rapid-fire offense, and in the bottom of the seventh, Highfill retired his 10th consecutive batter.
B7 | @samhighfill11 is in a GROOVE. He's retired 10 straight now. NCSU 5, BC 4 pic.twitter.com/aebKo33Cfz— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 10, 2021
The final two innings didn’t show anything from either offense, once again returning to the slow pace seen before the seventh from both teams.
While it started off slow, the Pack stepped up where it counted and was once again able to get the job done. This win secured the overall series win for NC State against Boston College after blowing the Eagles out of the water in Friday’s game.
The third and final game of the series will be played Sunday, April 11 at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.