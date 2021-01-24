The No. 12 NC State rifle team put up its second-highest aggregate score in program history with a total of 4676 points. This mark is only two points away from its record set on Jan. 21, 2018.
Despite the record-breaking score, the Wolfpack (2-5) was still defeated by the No. 8 Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-2) 4694-4676. With only two more matches before the NCAA Qualifiers, this loss means the Pack will finish the year with a losing record.
Today's smallbore lineup! 📊 https://t.co/MkxxvKZNB6 pic.twitter.com/IekQ6fQKAa— NC State Rifle (@packrifle) January 24, 2021
Redshirt freshman Travis Stockton recorded the highest air rifle and aggregate score on either team. This is the second match in the last three in which Stockton was able to achieve the top aggregate score, and his 1180 is a personal best.
Sophomore Makenzie Sheffield recorded the second-highest aggregate score for the team at 1170, but only the fifth highest for the day. Sheffield also posted the only perfect score of the day for the prone smallbore series.
Time for air rifle! 📊 https://t.co/MkxxvLhosE pic.twitter.com/3qXqamwX15— NC State Rifle (@packrifle) January 24, 2021
Freshman Roman Karadsheh debuted in his first air rifle series, where he finished with 583 points. This score was good for 10th on the day, and he finished ninth in aggregate scores with 1158.
With the season winding down, the Pack is still scheduled to shoot off against two unranked teams: Memphis and Akron. It will face Memphis on Jan. 30 and Akron on Feb. 13 before the NCAA Qualifiers, set to take place on Feb. 20.