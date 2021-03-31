Baseball fans everywhere have marked their calendars for Thursday, April 1: MLB opening day. For these MLB Pack Pros, the 2021 season holds a lot of promise after plenty of offseason preparations.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Despite a lackluster spring training, Knizner earned the backup catcher role on the Cardinals 2021 opening day roster. Knizner reportedly put in a lot of work in the offseason to improve his craft.
“He’s done more than his share to get his opportunity to go play,” said St. Louis manager Mike Shildt to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “He’s been patient, taking advantage of his time, and he deserves to get his opportunity when it’s appropriate, and he has taken advantage of it.”
Knizner will continue to face competition from both major and minor leaguers for playing time going forward, however, as 17-year veteran catcher Yadier Molina remains the Cards’ primary backstop and switch-hitting catcher Tyler Heineman’s impressive spring training will likely earn him a call-up if he continues to play well in the minors.
If Knizner can impress in the playing time he receives, he will solidify himself as heir-apparent to Molina’s starting role when Yadi finally decides to hang up his cleats. Until then, the Pack Pro will have to bide his time.
Carlos Rodón, starting pitcher, Chicago White Sox
An injury-riddled 2020 saw the southpaw miss significant time due to soreness in his pitching shoulder, and at season’s end, the White Sox elected to non-tender Rodón rather than extend his contract. Rodón ultimately returned to the team on a one-year, $3 million deal, and he is looking to make the most of it.
Motivated by not getting a contract extension, Rodón implemented a rigorous offseason regimen, including a better diet that he says he has been able to adhere to thanks to his wife. The lefty also worked with White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz to relieve some stress from that pitching shoulder by changing his mechanics.
These offseason changes have worked well for Rodón, as he earned the last spot in the rotation on the White Sox opening day roster after an impressive spring training. Rodón will have competition on his heels for the role before too long, however, as his main competition for the back end of the rotation includes right-handed pitchers Reynaldo Lopez and Michael Kopech. Lopez will try to work his way back to the majors after a troublesome spring training, and Kopech, who also had Tommy John surgery in 2019, looks to transition from the bullpen back into a starting role. If Rodón can carry his spring training performance into the regular season, the White Sox will have little reason to move him from his spot.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Washington Nationals
Turner is coming off a career year in 2020 with career bests in OPS, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, home run percentage and strikeout percentage. As the Nats plan to switch him to the third batter in the order, only time will tell whether Turner can repeat his 2020 performance.
Traditionally a leadoff hitter with trademark speed on the base paths, Turner’s stellar offensive numbers in 2020 have apparently earned the 27-year-old more of a run-producing role. By inserting outfielder Victor Robles into the leadoff spot, Washington wants to capitalize on Turner’s prime to generate more runs. With Robles, outfielder Juan Soto and Turner comprising the top of the Nationals batting order, Turner will have plenty of opportunities in the heart of the Washington lineup to replicate his 2020 RBI production in 2021.