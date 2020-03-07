NC State gymnastics hosted its final meet at Reynolds Coliseum this season for senior night, losing 197.625-196.550 to Minnesota.
The No. 22 Wolfpack scored a new season high for senior night against No. 11 Minnesota. Along with a new team score, the Pack reached a new season high as a team on the vault along with individual season highs from seniors Drew Grantham and Alexis Beucler, junior Lauren Kent, sophomore Kailin Foland and freshman Chloe Negrete.
The Wolfpack earned a new season high on the vault at 49.025, with freshmen Emily Shepard and Negrete tying for fourth place with a score of 9.850, which marked a career high for Negrete. Beucler also had a good night on the vault with her new season high of 9.825.
NC State junior Katie Cox and senior Melissa Brooker both tied their season highs of 9.850 and 9.825, respectively. Cox’s score tied her for fourth place. The Pack cumulated a score of 49.050. Kent and Grantham also had strong performances on the bars. Kent finished with a 9.825 and Grantham scored a 9.800.
Negrete and Grantham tied for fifth place on the beam with a score of 9.875 to contribute to the Pack’s total beam score of 49.125. Foland scored a new season high of 9.800. Kent also scored 9.800 on the beam.
With a score of 49.350 on the floor, the Pack led the event with Grantham placing first, 9.925, and tying her season high. Beucler followed Grantham, placing second with a score of 9.900. Shepard tied for third place with Minnesota’s Tiarre Sales, with a score of 9.875. Negrete finished with a 9.850 and was followed by Kent and junior Kasey Nelson who both scored 9.800.
Grantham finished the night with a career-high all-around score of 39.350. Kent also had a new record for her all-around score of 39.175.
The Wolfpack has a busy meet coming up on Sunday, March 15 at the Maryland Five Meet to compete against Maryland and EAGL teams UNC-Chapel Hill, New Hampshire and George Washington in Maryland at 7 p.m.