Now through Week 14 of the NFL season, former NC State football players were involved in all sorts of ways and a number of them have a chance to make a playoff or Super Bowl push in the coming month. Let's catch up on how a few Pack Pros have been producing on the field.
Russell Wilson, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
It’s no surprise Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been a standout performer for his team this season. Wilson completed 77.8% of his passes and had four touchdowns in a 40-3 victory over the New York Jets. Wilson continues to lead the Seahawks toward the playoffs, sitting at 9-4 on the season.
Nyheim Hines, running back, Indianapolis Colts
For the Indianapolis Colts, running back Nyheim Hines has made huge contributions to the team. Hines recorded seven carries for 58 yards and four catches when the Colts beat the Las Vegas Raiders 44-27.
In his most productive season since being drafted in 2018, especially getting into the end zone, Hines could be a vital piece of the long-term future of this organization. However, he still sits behind starter Jonathan Taylor, who had a career-best 150 yards this week.
Philip Rivers, quarterback, Indianapolis Colts
Celebrating the recent win alongside Hines is Philip Rivers. Rivers completed 67.9% of his passes on 28 attempts, including two touchdowns and no interceptions to help the Colts improve to 9-4 and tie the Titans for the AFC South lead.
The Colts end the season with the Texans, Steelers and Jaguars, and the Titans end with the Lions, Packers and Texans. All in all, both teams have two should-be easy wins and one very tough matchup.
Bradley Chubb, linebacker, Denver Broncos
After coming back from an ACL tear last season, Chubb has certainly been able to make his contributions to the team. Defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-27, Chubb had two solo tackles, along with one assisted tackle. He still sits at 7.5 sacks this year, but none in the last two games.
Mike Glennon, quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon managed to complete 56.5% of his passes against the Tennessee Titans on 23 attempts but recorded no touchdowns and an interception, resulting in a 31-10 loss at the hands of the Titans.
In three starts this season, Glennon completed 61% of his passes for 200 yards per game, three touchdowns and three INTs.
Justin Jones, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers
Defensive tackle Justin Jones recorded one solo tackle and one sack in the Chargers’ 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons this week. It was Jones’ first full sack of the season.
#PackPro Justin Jones (Los Angeles Chargers) had the first full sack of his NFL career today, taking down Matt Ryan in the third quarter. Jones had just half a sack over his three-year NFL career coming into today.— Alec Sawyer (@AlecSawyer) December 14, 2020
Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver, New England Patriots
Meyers certainly held his own out there with four receptions on five targets for 47 yards. However, the New England Patriots still found themselves on the losing end in a lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Rams 24-3. After catching fire in the middle of the season, Meyers has cooled down dramatically, earning five catches or 50 yards just once in the last four weeks.
Juston Burris, safety, Carolina Panthers
Burris totaled seven tackles in the Panthers’ aforementioned 32-27 loss to the Broncos. He contributed well to a struggling Panthers squad as his tackles earned his second-highest total of the season.
B.J. Hill, defensive tackle, New York Giants
Defensive end B.J. Hill recorded three total tackles as the Arizona Cardinals beat the New York Giants 26-7. Although he did not tie his season high in tackers (four), Hill put up his most productive game in three weeks, but his team could not continue its two-game winning streak.
Jaylen Samuels, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylan Samuels put up his best week of the year in the Steelers’ 26-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He rushed four times for 15 yards, setting season highs in both categories, while tacking on three receptions for a season-high 18 yards.