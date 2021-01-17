The Wolfpack swim teams had a victorious weekend, with both the men’s and women’s teams earning wins against UNC and Duke. Both teams are now 3-0.
vs. UNC, Jan. 15
The NC State women’s team bested the Tar Heels in its second matchup this season 188-109. Junior Kylee Alons came out on top in three events: the 50-yard free (22.62), the 100-yard free (48.94) and the 100-yard butterfly (52.66). Freshman Abby Arens won two individual titles: the 200-yard butterfly (1:59.45) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:01.30). Senior Kate Moore also had a successful day with a win in the 1000-yard free (9:55.05) and a win in the 500-yard free (4:51.94).
In addition to Kate Moore’s first place win in the 500-yard free, freshman Yara Hierath and sophomore Kay Foley took second and third in the race.
There were five other individual wins by the Pack for the day: the 200-yard free, the 100-yard back, the 100-yard breast, the 200-yard back and the 200-yard breast.
The Pack women took first in the 200-yard medley relay with sophomore Katharine Berkoff, junior Sophie Hansson, senior Sirena Rowe and Alons with a combined time of 1:37.96.
The Wolfpack men also had a successful day, beating the UNC men’s team 173-127. Sophomore Ross Dant won both the 1000-yard free and the 500-yard free with times of 9:04.41 and 4:23.55, respectively. Additionally, NC State secured the top three spots in both of those races. Freshman James Plage and freshman Owen Lloyd came second and third, respectively, in the 1000-yard free. Senior Eric Knowles and Plage came second and third, respectively, in the 500-yard free.
The Pack was able to sweep the top four places in the 200-yard individual medley. Sophomore Noah Bowers came first with a time of 1:50.63, with freshman Mikey Moore, senior Erge Gezmis and freshman Conall Monahan in second, third, and fourth, respectively.
Other individual wins came in the 200-yard free, the 200-yard butterfly, the 50-yard free, the 100-yard free and the 200-yard back.
NC State swept the men’s relays, winning both the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard free relay. Junior Giovanni Izzo, junior Rafal Kusto, senior Luke Sobolewski and sophomore Hunter Tapp had a combined time of 1:26.97 in the 200-yard. Freshman Luke Miller, Tapp, Izzo and sophomore Noah Henderson won the 400-yard with a time of 2:56.31.
WOLFPACK SWEEP!Unofficial scores below ⤵️NC State Men: 173UNC Men: 127NC State Women: 180UNC Women: 109— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) January 16, 2021
at Duke, Jan. 16
Then, the Wolfpack teams traveled to Durham on Saturday for their second match of the weekend where once again, both the men and women dominated.
The NC State women’s team topped the Blue Devils 163.5-93.5. Hierath won both the 1000-yard free and the 500-yard free with times of 10:10.46 and 4:58.84, respectively.
NC State secured the top three places in the 200-yard free and the 200-yard back. In the freestyle, Alons took first with a time of 1:47.76, with Kate Moore and freshman McKaley Goldblum coming second and third, respectively. Alons took first in the backstroke as well with a time of 1:55.59, with Kate Moore and sophomore Maddy Flickinger behind her.
The Pack finished with wins in the 100-yard back, the 50-yard free, the 100-yard free, the 200-yard breast and the 200-yard individual medley.
In the only relay win for NC State of the day, Berkoff, Hansson, Rowe and sophomore Heather MacCausland won the 200-yard medley with a combined time of 1:40.04.
#WW ➡️ WIN∙ 3-0 in ACC dual meets∙ 1-2-3 finishes in 200 free and 200 back against Duke∙ Fastest time posted in 11 races#GoPack pic.twitter.com/irNlg9MSMD— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) January 16, 2021
The NC State men’s team beat Duke 167-92. There were several competitions where the Pack swept the top spots. In the 1000-yard free, NC State had the top three spots, with Knowles coming first with a time of 9:13.17, and junior Curtis Wiltsey and Lloyd coming second and third, respectively. Izzo came in first in the 100-yard back with a time of 49.04, with sophomore Zachary Cram, Dant and Mikey Moore behind him. In the 500-yard free, Bowers took first with a time of 4:25.67, with Plage, Brown and freshman Austin Winchester behind him.
Henderson was able to secure first-place wins in both the 200-yard butterfly and the 100-yard butterfly with times of 1:48.56 and 48.59, respectively.
The Pack finished the day with wins in the 200-yard free, the 100-yard breast, the 100-yard free, the 200-yard back and the 200-yard individual medley.
#PBG ➡️ WIN∙ 3-0 in ACC dual meets∙ 1-2-3 finishes in 1,000 free, 100 back and 500 free against Duke#GoPack pic.twitter.com/p2x3cdi6yK— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) January 16, 2021
The Pack will compete again on Jan. 23 against Virginia at Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center.