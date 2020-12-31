Despite the many downs of 2020, there were still plenty of huge achievements for us to choose from. From multiple trophy hoists to record years and rivalry wins, here are our top-seven NC State sports moments of 2020.
No. 7: Women’s cross country wins fifth straight title, men finish second
It comes to no surprise at this point, but the Pack women’s cross country team won its fifth ACC championship in a row in October with redshirt senior Dominique Clairmonte finishing first and senior Hannah Steelman taking third. The women’s team had three in the top 10 and all five finished in the top 20.
More surprising was the men’s result, finishing second place, its highest mark since finishing in second in 2015. Senior Ian Shanklin finished in second and redshirt senior Joe Bistritz took sixth place.
No. 6: High finishes at ACCs for men’s and women’s swimming and diving
Another dominating NC State program is the swimming and diving team. Similar to women’s cross country, the Pack men’s team took home its sixth consecutive ACC title, and the women’s team finished in second place behind Virginia for the second year in a row.
The men won six event titles, four individual and two relay, and the women won two titles during its fifth straight podium finish.
No. 5: Shakeel Moore drops hammer on UNC in rivalry win
Did you really think we would make it through this list with only one win over UNC? Of course not, and this one was extra special for a few reasons. NC State had not beaten UNC on its home court since 2013 and there were a few amazing performances in the win. None more amazing than that of freshman guard Shakeel Moore.
Although fans were not able to be in the building, everyone felt that baseline one-handed hammer from the freshman through their TV as he finished with 17 points in the 79-76 victory. Redshirt senior guard Devon Daniels also had 21 points in the ACC opener.
No. 4: Wrestling takes home ACC crown, two individual titles
NC State wrestling has been dominant in the ACC over the last couple of years, and in 2020, it won its second ACC championship in a row. On top of that, redshirt junior Hayden Hidlay and redshirt freshman Jakob Camacho each won their respective weight class.
In fact, the championship bouts saw six NC State wrestlers and eight received automatic bids to the NCAAs, which was unable to begin due to COVID-19. Redshirt junior Tariq Wilson, redshirt junior Daniel Bullard, redshirt freshman Trent Hidlay and sophomore Deonte Wilson all finished in second.
No. 3: Women’s basketball hands No. 1 Gamecocks first L in a long time
Following two huge wins to open its season fresh off an ACC title, the women’s basketball team had its hands full when it traveled to Columbia, South Carolina to face off against then-No. 1 South Carolina. To further complicate matters, sophomore forward Jada Boyd was announced as out in the hours prior to the game.
No matter for head coach Wes Moore, as he and his team delivered one of the most astonishing upset wins in NC State history. The Pack won 54-46 behind stellar play from senior forward Kayla Jones and a strong second half from junior center Elissa Cunane.
No. 2: Men’s basketball dominates Duke, students and team celebrate at Belltower
In the days following close games and disappointments, hardly anyone would have expected the men’s basketball team to win against then-No. 6 Duke, let alone deliver a blowout to its home crowd.
Behind the trio of redshirt junior forward D.J. Funderburk, senior guard Markell Johnson and redshirt junior guard Devon Daniels, the Pack was able to win by 22 points, with each of those three scoring at least 20.
Following the game, NC State fans stormed the court then rushed to Hillsborough Street for a spectacular showing of team and school spirit.
Not to mention the win led to one of our favorite covers from Vol. 100.
If you're on campus today be sure to pick up a copy of today's paper featuring @PackMensBball's big win over Duke and @PackWomensBball's upcoming Play4Kay game. pic.twitter.com/G1XJeu1uni— Technician Sports (@TechSports) February 20, 2020
No. 1: Women’s basketball hoists ACC trophy in Greensboro, Ace wins MVP
On Sunday, @PackWomensBball won the 2020 ACC Tournament championship 71-66 over Florida State. Check out highlights of the team's celebration at the Greensboro Coliseum. (📽️: @DavidTracey_ ) pic.twitter.com/t1gJDUPPIF— Technician Sports (@TechSports) March 9, 2020
Our No. 1 pick likely isn’t a surprise to anyone. The women’s basketball team lifting the ACC trophy in Greensboro just before the sports world came to a screeching halt was truly a special moment. It was a perfect send-off for one of the Wolfpack greats in Ace Konig, and another stellar performance from Elissa Cunane. Wes Moore’s beaming smile as he cut down the nets on a confetti-covered floor was a moment to remember, there really wasn’t anything that could top this. Not to mention it was the program’s first ACC championship in 29 years.
A look at @PackWomensBball ACC Championship through my lens. (shot for @TechSports @NCSUTechnician). Definitely an assignment to remember. pic.twitter.com/cSwX7nSTJk— Sarah Cochran (@sarah_m_cochran) March 9, 2020