The NC State softball team will travel to Blacksburg, Virginia this weekend, March 13-15, to take on Virginia Tech in its second ACC series of the season.
The Wolfpack (19-6, 3-0 ACC) will be carrying the momentum from its huge wins against Norfolk State earlier this week into the upcoming series against the Hokies (20-4, 3-0 ACC). The doubleheader started with a huge 7-1 win and concluded with a 10-2 mercy-rule victory.
One of the biggest keys to the Wolfpack’s success has been the strength of its bats this season. Senior outfielder Tatyana Forbes has had a large role in this. Her .538 batting average leads the team and is ranked fifth in the entire NCAA. She also has 16 RBIs and 19 runs to her name.
The Pack’s offensive strength also lies with its ability to hit home runs. Senior outfielder Bridgette Nordberg currently leads the team with seven but senior outfielder Angie Rizzi and junior catcher Sam Sack are close behind with six each.
Pitching has played another important role in NC State’s success. Since its loss to James Madison in late February, the Pack hasn’t let up more than three runs in any of its six games. Senor Devin Wallace pitched a gem in the game one win over Norfolk state, allowing only one run on five hits while striking out four. Freshman Sam Gress also pitched a great game in the second win allowing two runs on four hits while also striking out four.
Sophomore Sydney Nester will likely take the mound for the Pack in the first game against the Hokies. She currently holds a 3.24 ERA with 89 strikeouts on the season.
Virginia Tech has had a stellar start and has been on fire as of late, with its last loss coming on Feb. 28. The Hokies offense has been amazing, outscoring its opponents 161-54. Eight of its starters have a batting average over .300 led by sophomore infielder Meredith Slaw whose average is currently .415 with 18 RBIs and four home runs.
Pitching has also been great for Virginia Tech with a combined ERA of 1.68 between the staff. Junior pitcher Keely Rochard has pitched 120 out of 158.1 innings for the Hokies. She currently has a 1.52 ERA with only 24 walks and 183 strikeouts, which leads the NCAA.
The Pack will need to start hitting early and take advantage of every opportunity it gets to have a chance against this very successful Virginia Tech team.
The weekend will start March 13 at 6p.m. in Blacksburg, Virginia and will also include games on March 14 at 2p.m. and March 15 at noon.