Former men’s basketball head coach Mark Gottfried, who coached the Wolfpack between 2011 and 2017, is suing the University over buyout payments which the University allegedly stopped making in 2018, according to an article from Triangle Business Journal.
According to the article, the lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, claims the University still owes Gottfried an excess of $75,000, the actual amount of which will be proven at trial.
Both NC State and Christopher Graebe, an attorney representing Gottfried, have refused to comment on the situation, according to the article.
The article reports that in 2017 NC State proposed a “mutual written agreement” to terminate Gottfried contract, requiring that Gottfried continue to coach until the team’s final day of postseason competition, and in exchange, the University would make monthly payments to Gottfried until the buyout amount was paid in full.
According to the lawsuit, Gottfried held up his end of the deal and NC State made the payments until August of 2018. In May of 2018, NC State sent Gottfried a “Notice of Intent to Discharge for Cause.”
According to the article, the lawsuit claims “The Notice stated that Coach Gottfried had ‘induced the university to enter into payment arrangements.’” In September of 2018, the University informed Gottfried they did not owe him any additional money, according to the article.