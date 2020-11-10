ACCWBBvsGT_CunaneIntro_SC_web.jpg

Sophomore center Elissa Cunane waits to be introduced before the quarterfinal game versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the 2020 ACC Women's Tournament on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Greensboro Coliseum. Cunane scored 16 points and 5 rebounds against Georgia Tech. The Wolfpack beat the Yellow Jackets 57-48.

 Sarah Cochran

The ACC announced its preseason All-ACC teams and its predicted order of finish on Tuesday. The Wolfpack is predicted to finish second by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and the ACC coaches. 

 

Two members of the team were also selected to the preseason All-ACC Team, with junior center Elissa Cunane being selected by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and ACC coaches, and sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner being selected by the ACC coaches.

The schedule for NC State women’s basketball has not yet been released. Last year, the Wolfpack won the ACC Tournament and was poised for a run in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled. 

