Devon Daniels Campbell

N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) drives around Campbell's Jordan Whitfield (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Campbell at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

 Ethan Hyman, courtesy of the ACC

Redshirt senior guard Devon Daniels will miss the remainder of the NC State men’s basketball season after an MRI confirmed he tore the ACL in his left knee during the second half of the team’s win over Wake Forest on Jan. 27, according to a release the team put out on Jan. 28.

Daniels leads the Wolfpack in points, assists and steals while also ranking top three for rebounds. Daniels had 20 points and nine rebounds in the win over Wake Forest before leaving the game with nine minutes remaining.

“I’m gutted and heartbroken for Devon,” said NC State head coach Kevin Keatts in the press release. “Devon joined our program shortly after I was named head coach, and I quickly appreciated the tenacity and relentlessness he brought into the gym every day. Devon built himself into one of the premier players in the ACC, and with that tireless work ethic, I have no doubt that he will attack his rehab and come back even stronger. I hope all NC State fans will join me in praying for Devon and a swift recovery.” 