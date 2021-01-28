Redshirt senior guard Devon Daniels will miss the remainder of the NC State men’s basketball season after an MRI confirmed he tore the ACL in his left knee during the second half of the team’s win over Wake Forest on Jan. 27, according to a release the team put out on Jan. 28.
Not the news we wanted, but we know this is just a temporary setback for Devon. Nothing is going to hold @doubleD_2106 back. pic.twitter.com/PFUqXPsQCR— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 28, 2021
Daniels leads the Wolfpack in points, assists and steals while also ranking top three for rebounds. Daniels had 20 points and nine rebounds in the win over Wake Forest before leaving the game with nine minutes remaining.
“I’m gutted and heartbroken for Devon,” said NC State head coach Kevin Keatts in the press release. “Devon joined our program shortly after I was named head coach, and I quickly appreciated the tenacity and relentlessness he brought into the gym every day. Devon built himself into one of the premier players in the ACC, and with that tireless work ethic, I have no doubt that he will attack his rehab and come back even stronger. I hope all NC State fans will join me in praying for Devon and a swift recovery.”