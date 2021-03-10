The NC State volleyball team faces another weekend of on-the-road ACC play after losing the two prior ACC games against Notre Dame and Miami. NC State will face off against No. 22 Pitt on Saturday, March 13, and Wake Forest on Sunday, March 14.
No. 22 Pitt (7-4, 6-4 ACC), March 13 at 4 p.m.
Pitt is on a three-game winning streak after defeating Villanova, Virginia and No. 20 Georgia Tech. The Panthers were able to statistically outperform these three teams, even Georgia Tech who is ranked above them by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Similarly, Pitt, as a team, has the upper hand against NC State in hitting percentage, assists, kills and blocks.
Kayla Lund continues to lead the Panthers with 170 kills and 125 digs. Lund has also recorded five double-doubles this season, the most recent being against Virginia with 15 kills and 10 digs. Chiamaka Nwokolo leads Pitt with a hitting percentage of .391 after playing in 11 matches. This team has not lost a game yet this spring and plays Wake Forest Friday, March 12 before its matchup against the Pack, which will give Pitt the warmup it needs to challenge NC State.
Wake Forest (0-8, 0-7 ACC), March 14 at 4 p.m.
Wake Forest has struggled this season, not winning any matches and getting swept 3-0 in its last two matches against No. 13 Louisville. Those matches were the first for Wake Forest to start the spring season, and it will continue play Friday, March 12, against Pitt before the matchup against NC State. In the fall, the Lady Deacons were unable to win two sets in one match against any opponent.
Caroline Kuhn leads Wake Forest with 70 kills in eight matches, and Paige Sebesta leads in digs with 70 this season. Another leader for the Lady Deacons is Madeline Holt with 181 assists this season. After a difficult three previous games, this match against Wake Forest should allow the Pack a chance to breathe and hopefully score a victory.
The Pack’s first game this weekend against Pitt will be in Winston-Salem, Saturday, March 13 at 4 p.m.