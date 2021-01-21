On Jan. 21, George Asomani, a senior midfielder on the NC State men’s soccer team, was selected 39th overall in the MLS draft by the San Jose Earthquakes.
Asomani spent two years at Monroe College before joining the Wolfpack. During his two seasons with NC State, the midfielder made 25 appearances, all starts, playing an average of 88 minutes per game.
Quakes select @PackMensSoccer George Asomani with the 39th overall pick! pic.twitter.com/TBYc9mE8FH— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) January 21, 2021
In 2020, San Jose finished eighth in the Western Conference, narrowly making the playoffs before losing to the No. 1 seed Sporting KC.
Asomani is the second NC State men’s soccer player to make the jump from NC State to the MLS in recent years, joining midfielder David Loera, who signed a homegrown contract with Orlando City SC in 2019.