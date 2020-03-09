The NC State men’s basketball team earned the fifth seed in the ACC Tournament, courtesy of a Miami victory over Syracuse. The placing in the ACC Tournament puts NC State (19-12, 10-10 ACC) behind only Duke, Louisville, Virginia and Florida State, and allows the team to avoid facing UNC-Chapel Hill, who swept the Pack in the regular season, unless the two were to meet in the championship round.
Furthermore, this gives NC State a good opportunity to make an impression on the selection committee, as it gets a chance at a third matchup against the Blue Devils (25-6, 15-5 ACC), who the Pack split the season series with, on neutral territory.
First, the Wolfpack has to defeat the winner of the Pittsburgh and Wake Forest game that will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. The Pack recently played both of these teams, defeating the Panthers (15-16, 6-14 ACC) 77-73 inside PNC Arena to close out February, and defeating the Demon Deacons (13-17, 6-14 ACC) 84-64 over the weekend to finish up the regular season.
Based on how well the Pack played against both of these teams this season, the Deacs would provide the better matchup for the team, as NC State posted a plus-29 point differential combined in the two meetings between the teams this season. Adversely, the Panthers kept up with the Pack for the duration of their one regular season meeting, with forward Au’Diese Toney erupting for 24 points.
If the Pack was to meet Pittsburgh again, shutting down Toney would instantly become one of the primary focuses of the team. NC State will also need to get out to a much better start from downtown in the game, to keep up an offensive momentum that was lacking in the first game.
Sophomore forward Jericole Hellems had a particularly strong game against Pitt, sinking all of his shots and finished with 16 points, two rebounds and a steal. Redshirt freshman forward Manny Bates also dominated against the Panthers, finishing with his first career double-double, along with five blocks.
As for the Deacs, Wake Forest guard Brandon Childress took it to the Pack in both games the teams played this season. Childress finished with 30 points in their first matchup and 19 points with two steals in the regular season finale. While the Wolfpack has done a good job of holding Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr in both games this season, Sarr has shown the ability to erupt at any moment and should not be taken lightly.
Both times these two teams have played this season, NC State has finished with six players in double-digit scoring. In these games, senior guard Markell Johnson has combined for 27 points, 17 assists, eight rebounds and six steals. If Wake Forest is who the Pack matches up with, look for Johnson to be the focal point of the offense and be responsible for handling Childress.
If the Wolfpack wants to make the NCAA Tournament, it will need to not only defeat either of these teams, but also play well enough against, or defeat, the Duke Blue Devils once again. In two games against NC State, Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. combined 44 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks.
Duke guards Cassius Stanley and Tre Jones ripped apart the Pack in the second meeting between these two teams, and it will require another huge showing by the trio of Johnson, redshirt junior forward D.J. Funderburk and redshirt junior guard Devon Daniels, who recorded 74 of NC State’s 88 points in the upset victory, to slow Jones, Stanley and Carey for a third time, if the Wolfpack is able to advance.
Look for Johnson and redshirt senior C.J. Bryce to deliver some noteworthy moments in the ACC Tournament, as they are both wrapping up their senior seasons, and know that they are nearing their last games as members of the Pack. Johnson had 36 combined points in the ACC Tournament last season, and former Wolfpack forward Torin Dorn had a 34-point classic in his last ever game as a member of the team, against Lipscomb in the NIT last year.
NC State will play the winner of the Pittsburgh-Wake Forest game on Wednesday, March 4 at 2 p.m. inside Greensboro Coliseum. The game can be streamed on ESPN, and live updates will be on @TechSports on Twitter.