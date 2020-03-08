The NC State women’s tennis team defeated Clemson 4-3 Sunday afternoon in South Carolina for its fifth conference win this season.
The No. 5 Wolfpack (18-3, 5-1 ACC) broke even against the No. 47 Tigers during the singles matches, 3-3. However, the Pack took its victory in doubles, beating Clemson in the first two matchups.
The doubles matchups gave the Pack an advantage early in the day. The No. 2 duo of senior Anna Rogers and sophomore Alana Smith defeated the Tigers team of seniors Tate Schroeder and Sydney Riley 7-5. Freshman Lana Mavor and junior Liz Norman won the other doubles match 6-1 against freshman Ali DeSpain and junior Laura Marti.
Junior Jaeda Daniel and senior Adriana Reami left their match unfinished with senior Mackenzy Middlebrooks and freshman Eleni Louka, the score tied 5-5.
The singles matches were more divided as the Pack experienced mixed results. No. 2 Smith was dealt a loss by No. 70 Schroeder. Schroeder won the first and third sets 6-4, while Smith managing to take the second one 6-2. Similar to Smith, teammates Reami and junior Lexi Keberle also faced defeat during their singles matches. Reami lost her match against Louka in consecutive sets, 6-4 and 6-2. Keberle took DeSpain to three close sets. DeSpain won the first match 7-6 followed by Keberle flipping the score in the second set 7-6. The third set, DeSpain closed out the match 1-0 (10-7).
Rogers took her singles matches in two sets against Middlebrooks, 6-3 and 6-2. No. 21 Daniel easily won her match against Riley, 6-3 and 6-0. Norman was able to hold off freshman Lana Sipek 7-5 before shutting her down 6-2 for her singles victory.
The Wolfpack returns home to the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center for its match against Syracuse Friday, March 20 at 3 p.m.