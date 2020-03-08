WTEN_Anthem_MM_web.jpg

The women's tennis team lines up for the national anthem at the tennis match against Virginia on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center.

 Marissa McHugh

The NC State women’s tennis team defeated Clemson 4-3 Sunday afternoon in South Carolina for its fifth conference win this season.

The No. 5 Wolfpack (18-3, 5-1 ACC) broke even against the No. 47 Tigers during the singles matches, 3-3. However, the Pack took its victory in doubles, beating Clemson in the first two matchups.

The doubles matchups gave the Pack an advantage early in the day. The No. 2 duo of senior Anna Rogers and sophomore Alana Smith defeated the Tigers team of seniors Tate Schroeder and Sydney Riley 7-5. Freshman Lana Mavor and junior Liz Norman won the other doubles match 6-1 against freshman Ali DeSpain and junior Laura Marti. 

Junior Jaeda Daniel and senior Adriana Reami left their match unfinished with senior Mackenzy Middlebrooks and freshman Eleni Louka, the score tied 5-5.

The singles matches were more divided as the Pack experienced mixed results. No. 2 Smith was dealt a loss by No. 70 Schroeder. Schroeder won the first and third sets 6-4, while Smith managing to take the second one 6-2. Similar to Smith, teammates Reami and junior Lexi Keberle also faced defeat during their singles matches. Reami lost her match against Louka in consecutive sets, 6-4 and 6-2. Keberle took DeSpain to three close sets. DeSpain won the first match 7-6 followed by Keberle flipping the score in the second set 7-6. The third set, DeSpain closed out the match 1-0 (10-7).

Rogers took her singles matches in two sets against Middlebrooks, 6-3 and 6-2. No. 21 Daniel easily won her match against Riley, 6-3 and 6-0. Norman was able to hold off freshman Lana Sipek 7-5 before shutting her down 6-2 for her singles victory.

The Wolfpack returns home to the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center for its match against Syracuse Friday, March 20 at 3 p.m.