The NC State rifle team released their upcoming season schedule on Sept. 25, and it’ll be looking to start its season almost immediately with a trip to Annapolis, Maryland and a meet with Navy on Oct. 3.
Four other opponents are on the schedule as well. Rifle will return home for meets with North Georgia on Oct. 11 and with Akron on Oct. 24. They will then head to Lexington for a meet against a quality opponent in Kentucky on Halloween. The next day, rifle will take on Murray State at a neutral site for the last competition before the postseason, as of now.
Last year, Navy went 10-7, notching impressive wins against No. 13 Memphis and No. 10 Ohio State. In fact, Navy beat a top-15 ranked NC State last season in Charleston, South Carolina. This year, Navy has already beat Virginia Military Institute and are looking to beat NC State again just like last year. Like NC State, Navy will have a truncated schedule this year: It’s showdown with the Wolfpack will be the second of only three meets they’ll have this season.
North Georgia went 5-6 last year but started off the season really well with a solid win over Virginia Military Institute and climbing up to #17 in the rankings before its meet against NC State last year, which the Wolfpack won.
Akron finished 8-5 last season, and like Navy, beat NC State at a neutral site, that time in Morgantown, West Virginia. Akron has had the ability to pull off upsets in the past, and you don’t have to look any further than its victory against Navy last year.
Last year’s Kentucky squad dominated competition en route to an undefeated 12-0 regular season. In that stretch, the Wildcats beat seven ranked opponents, their most impressive win being a win over fifth-ranked Ole Miss, and which included the likes of a win over 13th-ranked NC State. They are by far the toughest opponent on the schedule and will probably still be the toughest if new meets are added to the schedule.
Rounding out the schedule is NC State’s meet with Murray State, who finished last year with a 9-4 record. The Racers are no strangers to pulling off big wins, and they proved that with a win against Ohio State last season.