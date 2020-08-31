All of NC State Athletics will begin the season without fans in attendance, according to a statement made by the department. The decision was made to cooperate with state guidelines and will last until at least the end of September.
The announcement impacts football, men’s soccer, volleyball and cross country, while women’s soccer announced its season was canceled earlier today. There will also be no tailgating for the football home opener on Sept. 19.
“We understand this may be difficult news for Wolfpack Nation, but given the information available to us at the current time, we are making the responsible decision to begin our season without spectators,” said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan in the statement.
The statement said NC State will continue to reevaluate its position for the month of October.