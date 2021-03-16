The NC State men’s golf team won the V1 Sports General Hackler Championship at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with a team score of 12-under par March 14-16.
NC State was eight shots better than second place and took home the title with ease. This was the Wolfpack’s first win since October 2019 when it won a tournament it hosted at Lonnie Poole Golf Course on Centennial Campus.
All five of the Wolfpack starters finished in the top 25 for the individual tournament.
Leading the way for NC State for the second tournament in a row was sophomore Max Steinlechner who finished in fourth place at 6-under par. Steinlechner held the 36-hole lead by two shots, but a final round 76 canceled out his back-to-back 67’s in the first two rounds.
Not far behind Steinlechner was graduate Christian Salzer finishing in seventh place at 2-under par. Salzer’s best round of the championship was a final round 70. He registered five birdies on the day to help his team secure the win.
Senior Easton Paxton also had a solid tournament for the Wolfpack, finishing tied for 11th at an even par. Paxton’s best round of the week was a score of 67 in round two, where he made six birdies and one eagle.
Next for the Wolfpack was sophomore Carter Graf who tied for 17th at 2-over par. His best rounds of the week were in round two and three where he shot even par.
Rounding out the five man lineup for NC State was graduate Benjamin Shipp who finished tied for 25th with a score of 4-over par. His best round was a 69 in the first round that included five birdies.
Competing unattached for the Wolfpack was freshman Ethan Choi. He finished tied for 81st at 19-over par.
Taking home the individual title was Nick Gabrelcik from North Florida with a score of 11-under par with a final round 69.
NC State will be back in action on March 19-21 when it travels to Statesboro, Georgia to play in the Schenkel Invitational at Forest Heights Country Club.