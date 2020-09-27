BLACKSBURG, V.A. - NC State football fell 45-24 at the hands of the No. 20 Virginia Tech Hokies due to lack of execution on both sides of the ball. The swiss-cheese defense allowed almost 500 total yards, 345 on the ground, while the offense looked relatively flat for most of the night in Lane Stadium.
Starting quarterback redshirt junior Bailey Hockman was unable to move the ball for most of his field time, throwing two interceptions and giving great field position to a Hokies team that needed no help trucking down the field against the Pack. Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary entered the game in the third quarter and led NC State to its last 14 points.
Bailey Hockman - 7 for 16, 82 yards, 2 INTs
Devin Leary - 12 for 16, 165 yards, TD
“Virginia Tech deserves a lot of credit; they were the most physical team tonight,” said head coach Dave Doeren. “They outplayed us, outcoached us. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
It was a tough night for Virginia Tech from the start, announcing a number of players that were unavailable because of COVID-19 tracing or injuries. This included seven players on the two-deep and two starters, quarterback Hendon Hooker and corner Jermaine Waller. Defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton was also out.
The Hokies got on the board first with a 46-yard field goal after gaining 47 yards on the first two plays, one run and one in the air. Obviously, the Pack didn’t want to give up anything, but for a defense that gave up 42 against Wake Forest last week, it wasn’t a bad start.
That “not a bad start” didn’t last long. The Pack went three-and-out on the first drive after Hockman was sacked on third down, one of six on the night, and Virginia Tech promptly scored on a 37-yard touchdown from running back Khalil Herbert to go up 10-0 less than seven minutes into the game.
“We came out slow,” said redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore. It’s their first game so they’re excited; we were the same last week. Kudos to them for starting fast. We’ve got to do a better job.”
Bleeding didn’t stop for NC State as Hockman threw an interception on the third play on the next drive, giving the Hokies short field position and a touchdown three plays later, which was another rushing score, this time by Raheem Blackshear from 8 yards out.
At the end of the first quarter, with the Hokies up 17-0, Hockman had completed one of four passes with 4 yards, an interception and had been sacked twice. The only glimpse of hope came from the running game, which saw sophomore Zonovan Knight with 20 yards on four carries and junior Ricky Person Jr. with 19 yards on the same workload.
When things looked as bleak as possible, NC State’s defense forced three consecutive punts, and Virginia Tech’s second-string quarterback Braxton Burmeister, who started the game, left in the second quarter with what looked like an injury on his throwing hand. Burmeister had 60 yards through the air on six-of-seven passing before leaving and being replaced by Quincy Patterson II.
Unfortunately, the offense wasn’t doing the defense any favors, punting three times of its own during that time. Finally, NC State scored on a seven-play drive consisting of four runs from Knight for 31 yards and three from Person for 18 yards and a date with the end zone.
VT’s third-string quarterback led a 10-play drive ending in six to go up 24-7 halfway through the second quarter. With Patterson’s run-first style, the Hokies ran it seven times on that drive and relied on the ground game for the rest of the night, not that they needed it.
Sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn was another rare ray of sunshine with his 53-yard field goal to make it 31-10 going into the half.
The second half picked up right where the first left on, with two field goals from Virginia Tech to make it 37-10, putting the game further out of reach. With that, Doeren went to his bench and Leary found the field, leading the Pack on an eight-play touchdown drive and putting the quarterback carousel in motion for the second straight season.
Late in the third, redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin went down after a collision. Martin appeared to be motionless before being put on a stretcher and sent to a local hospital, but Doeren said he was conscious and talking. NC State later announced Martin had a hip injury.
“He was moving his fingers and toes and all that, but he had a lot of pain,” Doeren said. “He said ‘Go finish the game, coach. Tell the guys to finish.’ So he was speaking, he was aware, but I’m not sure where things are at. We’re going to have to find out when he gets where he’s going.”
As play resumed, Virginia Tech and NC State both scored touchdowns in the fourth quarter, except the Hokies converted a two-point conversion, dragging the final score to 45-24. All things considered, the score was not as bad as it could have been.
NC State’s running game finished with 139 rushing yards, which was dragged down by Virginia Tech’s six sacks, which counted against yards on the ground. On the other side, the Pack couldn’t stop anyone carrying the ball for the Hokies, as they racked up 345 yards with five players over 40 rushing yards.
Zonovan Knight - 14 attempts, 94 yards
Ricky Person Jr. - 13 attempts, 64 yards, TD
Jordan Houston - 7 attempts, 21 yards, TD
The Pack will need to make some major defensive changes if it wants to turn its season around. Giving up 87 points in two games to Wake Forest and Virginia Tech is not going to get it done, no matter who gets under center in game three.
Next week on Saturday, Oct. 3, NC State travels to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a clash with the No. 21 Panthers and their stellar defense at noon.
“It’s a loss, it’s not the end of the season,” Doeren said. “We’re 1-1. We’ve got an opportunity to learn from this game just like we did the last one, and go back and regroup.”