The NC State men’s soccer team is set to face off against Navy at home on Sunday, Oct. 18. With an 0-1 home record so far this season, the Pack will need to make the most of its home-field advantage as the team looks for its first win.
Unfortunately, the Wolfpack (0-3) is still searching for any momentum it can get, coming off multiple ACC losses. The Pack fell once more to Duke 3-1 on Friday, Oct. 9 after falling in its home opener against the Blue Devils 1-0 in double-overtime.
Redshirt junior goalkeeper Leon Krapf played his part in the recent loss by providing NC State with a couple of key saves, while junior forward Ivy Brisma, scored the only goal for the Pack, but three second-half goals were too much to come back from.
The Pack’s last matchup against the Navy in 2010 resulted in a victory for NC State, but this will be the first time the two teams will go head-to-head in a decade. Having beaten Navy previously, this may be an opportune time for the Pack to once again be victorious.
Unlike NC State, Navy only has one game under its belt so far: an exhibition at Virginia. Taking down the Cavaliers 3-2, Navy is sure to be ready for its season opener against the Pack. It will also be Navy’s second time on the road.
Perhaps the timing against a nonconference team at home is just what the Pack needs to find its groove and turn the season around with only three conference games left in the regular season after the clash with the Midshipmen.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Dail Soccer Field on Sunday, Oct. 18. It will be broadcast live on the ACC Network Extra. Follow @TechSports on Twitter for live updates.