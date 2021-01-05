Following a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contract tracing within the NC State women’s basketball program, the team’s games at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest have been postponed, according to a release sent out on Jan. 5.
Schedule update: Thursday’s game at Virginia Tech and Sunday’s game at Wake Forest have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing within our program. https://t.co/5UNj8DO7oN— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 5, 2021
The two games were set to take place on Thursday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 10, respectively. According to the release, NC State is adhering to protocols in the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.