Moore coaches Miami

N.C. State head coach Wes Moore talks to his team during a timeout in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Miami at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

 Ethan Hyman, courtesy of the ACC

Following a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contract tracing within the NC State women’s basketball program, the team’s games at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest have been postponed, according to a release sent out on Jan. 5.

The two games were set to take place on Thursday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 10, respectively. According to the release, NC State is adhering to protocols in the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

