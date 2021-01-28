Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has invested in the North Carolina Courage, the team announced early on Jan. 28.
“The women who have invested in me growing up made me who I am today and I cannot think of where my life would be without them,” Osaka said in the release. “My investment in the North Carolina Courage is far beyond just being a team owner, it’s an investment in amazing women who are role models and leaders in their fields and inspirations to all young female athletes. I also admire everything the Courage does for diversity and equality in the community, which I greatly look forward to supporting and driving forward.”
Osaka is the first investor since NC Courage Chairman Steve Malik acquired and relocated the team in 2017.
“I am thrilled to welcome Naomi as an owner of the North Carolina Courage,” Malik said. “Naomi embodies the values we have been striving to cultivate at our club, and she brings an invaluable viewpoint on topics beyond sports. I cannot think of anyone better to help us as we continue to make a difference in our community and inspire the next generation of women.”
In 2020, Osaka was named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, Ad Weeks Most Powerful Woman in Sports, Forbes Highest Paid Female Athlete of all Time and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. Like many members of the NC Courage, Osaka is a vocal activist, using her platform to speak on social issues like police brutality and inequality.
“Naomi is the perfect fit as an owner because her values sync so well with our club,” said North Carolina Courage president and general manager, Curt Johnson. “A team with an exemplary and trailblazing roster of world-class professional athletes supported by a globally influential icon is a seminal moment for our sport and the Courage organization.”
Like the Courage, Osaka has put an emphasis on providing youth sports opportunities for girls with The Naomi Osaka Play Academy, which is part of Nike’s Made to Play commitment.
According to the release, “The Play Academy provides a fun, positive experience for young girls with a focus on gender-inclusive coaching and programming to help break down barriers for girls in sports.”
The NC Courage is set to begin its 2021 campaign in April with the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup. The full schedule for the Challenge Cup has not been announced but it is expected to begin on April 9, according to a release from the league.