GREENSBORO — The NC State women’s basketball team beat Florida State 71-66 in the ACC Tournament championship inside the Greensboro Coliseum Sunday afternoon. The Wolfpack had plenty of players come up big, but here are the numbers that stand out the most:
29 — Years since the Wolfpack’s last ACC Tournament championship win. The Pack last won the tourney when Kay Yow was the team’s head coach and Andrea Stinson was the leading scorer.
12 — First-half points from freshman wing Jakia Brown-Turner. The Wolfpack’s youngest starter came up big, keeping the Pack within striking distance at the break. Brown-Turner scored twice as many first-half points as the Pack’s second leading scorer in the half, sophomore center Elissa Cunane.
18 — Points scored each by Cunane and senior guard Aislinn Konig. After neither had a stellar first quarter, the two went to work in the next three. Konig hit momentum-flipping 3s on her way to being named ACC Tournament MVP, and Cunane was a force to be reckoned with under the basket.
21 — Lead changes and ties throughout the game. In a game between two ACC heavyweights, the Wolfpack and Seminoles battled it out and went blow-for-blow the entire game, but NC State was able to pull away late.
11 — NC State’s rebounding margin. Led by Brown-Turner’s career-high 10 rebounds, the Wolfpack had three players with at least nine rebounds. NC State crashed the boards and did well to grab rebounds over Florida State’s elite bigs.
100 — Konig’s second-half 3-point percentage. After going 1 for 6 from behind the arc in the first half, Konig took over in the second half, leading her team with an MVP-caliber performance.
7 — Points scored by Florida State players not named Kiah Gillespie, Nausia Woolfolk or Nicki Ekhomu. The Seminoles’ big three got their points, but the supporting cast failed to contribute much.
2 — Steals for NC State. Although the Pack only nabbed two, they were in the biggest moments of the game, and both were by Cunane. The first denied Florida State a bucket, and the second resulted in the game-tying 3-pointer by Konig with under three minutes remaining.