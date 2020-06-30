Former NC State women’s soccer player and current Utah Royal Tziarra King made her NWSL debut on Tuesday afternoon in Utah’s 3-3 draw with the Houston Dash, scoring the game-tying goal in the 89th minute after being subbed on in the 70th minute.
A debut fit for a 👸@tziarra scores her first professional goal.3-3 | #HOUvUTA Tune in now on @CBSAllAccess and @Twitch.#NWSLChallengeCup pic.twitter.com/IHsIFh6W07— NWSL (@NWSL) June 30, 2020
The Royals selected King in the first round of the 2020 NWSL College Draft with the eighth-overall pick, making King the first NC State player to be drafted into the league.
When King entered the game, her team was down 3-1 but after Veronica Boquete scored a fantastic freekick in the 82nd minute, King had an opportunity to level things up and earn her team an important point in the preliminary round of the NWSL Challenge Cup and she took the most of the opportunity getting on the end of a free kick from Boquete.
The Utah Royals’ next game will be against Sky Blue on Saturday, July 4 at 12:30 p.m. and can be viewed on CBS All Access in the US and Twitch.tv for international fans.