The NC State track and field team hosted the Raleigh Relays this week, which ended on Saturday, March 27. The Wolfpack claimed multiple podium victories in the three-day event and had times that placed within the top 10 in school history in multiple events.
The Wolfpack‘s effort on the first day was highlighted by graduate student Cravont Charleston, who ran the fastest time of the day in the 100m prelims, recording a 10.24. He advanced to the finals, where he put up an amazing 10.10, winning the event and setting all sorts of records. His time was his personal best, second best in the country and second best in NC State history.
Junior Alan Alvarez also qualified in the 100m, posting a 10.57 in the preliminaries and a 10.56 in the finals, good for third for the event.
Charleston also participated in the 200m race, placing first in that event. His 20.37 is the best time in the NCAA and is the fifth best in program history.
NC State won the men’s 4x100 relay with a time of 39.66. This time is the third fastest in the country. The women placed ninth in their relay with a time of 46.24, ranking ninth in NC State history.
All field activities for the Pack took place on Thursday, March 25. Junior Timara Chipman participated in javelin and shot put and recorded PBs at 36.13m and 11.98m, respectively, placing 14th for javelin and 18th for shot put.
The Wolfpack continued its solid performances into the sprinting events. Sophomore Akira Rhodes participated in the women’s 100m hurdles, recording a 13.51 in the prelims, which was the third fastest time on Thursday and ties the 17th fastest time in the country, and is the fourth-best time in program history.
She advanced to the finals, finishing fourth while posting a PB of 13.30, giving her the ninth-best time in the country and fourth best in program history.
Junior Cameron Murray participated in the 110m hurdles, qualifying with a 13.94 that was the second-best time for the day. In the finals, he placed second with a 13.78. His faster time is the fifth best in program history and seventh in the nation.
Long distance events took place on all three days. Sophomore Kelsey Chmiel won second place in the women’s 10,000m, hitting 33:40.20, the second fastest time in the nation.
Sophomore Hannes Burger finished in the top 10 for the men’s 5,000m, posting a 13:51.86. This was his personal best and was the fastest time for the Pack men.
Redshirt senior Joe Bistritz recorded a 3:49.30 in the men’s 1,500m race, his personal best, Wolfpack best and placed him in 40th for the day.
Freshman Katelyn Tuohy ran the women’s 1,500m, putting up a 4:16.76, good for fourth of the day, third in the nation and fourth in program history. Sophomore Nevada Mareno finished sixth in the same event with a close 4:17.32. Her time is the fifth best in program history and fifth in the NCAA.
Junior Savannah Shaw grabbed third place in the women’s 5,000m race. Her 15:40.37 is good for the third-best time in NC State history. Junior Mariah Howlett raced in the same event, posting a 16:33.74 which was a personal best and placed her in 25th.
Graduate student Will Anderson participated in the men’s 10,000m, hitting 30:01.30 and was the best time for NC State. His time placed him in 27th.
The Wolfpack also took home podium finish in the jumping events. Senior Michelle Cobb took first place in the women’s triple jump with a 12.73m mark. In the men’s triple jump sophomore Chris Alexander took second place with the joint eighth-highest jump in school history, 15.67m.
Senior Von Douglas also took first place in the men’s long jump, hitting 7.53m. His mark is the 10th-best in the country. Murray competed in the event alongside Douglas, finishing third.
NC State will travel to Virginia to compete in the UVA Invite for a two-day event starting on April 2.