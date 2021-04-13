The 2021 MLB season is now underway, and that includes all three MLB Pack Pros. With the trio of St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner, Chicago White Sox left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón and Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner experiencing varying degrees of success, let’s take a deeper dive into the numbers and the players that generate them.
Andrew Knizner, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Knizner has mostly taken a back seat to 38-year-old veteran catcher Yadier Molina so far this season, as Molina begins another year as the Card’s primary backstop. Knizner has earned himself a handful of appearances, however, going 1 for 4 in four pinch-hit at-bats. Outside of a single up the middle in the ninth inning of a 9-5 loss to Milwaukee on April 10, Knizner has been unable to capitalize on those very limited chances.
Yadi is off to a hot start this season, posting an OPS of .998 through 10 games. As long as the Cardinals’ stalwart continues to rake, Knizner will have to keep assuming a supplementary role for St. Louis.
Carlos Rodón, left-handed pitcher, Chicago White Sox
After an injury-riddled 2020 season that saw him struggle to get back on the mound, Rodón is starting to experience a resurgence in 2021. The southpaw played a crucial role in helping the White Sox blank the Seattle Mariners on April 5, striking out nine batters over the course of five shutout innings. Rodón had the Mariners floundering at the plate, as he only gave up two hits before White Sox right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech took over from the bullpen to notch five strikeouts of his own in the 6-0 victory.
White Sox fans will have to wait to see Rodón on the mound again, as he was scratched from his planned start against Cleveland on April 12 due to an upset stomach. The 28-year-old Pack Pro will likely return to action on either April 14 or 15, though when exactly is yet to be determined.
Trea Turner, shortstop, Washington Nationals
In contrast to the Nationals stumbling out of the gate with a 2-5 record, Turner hit the ground running in 2021. After hitting 3 for 8 and going yard twice in his first games of the season, the Nats’ shortstop has cooled off a bit, but still sports a respectable .800 OPS over 28 at-bats.
Turners’ first homer proved pivotal to Washington’s 6-5 victory over Atlanta on April 6, as the two-run shot tied the game at four runs apiece in the bottom of the third. He hit another two-run long ball in the bottom of the first in April 7’s first game of a doubleheader versus Atlanta, but this one was not as consequential as the Nationals lost 7-6.
Turner’s bat has since cooled down, as he is hitting 4 for 20 over his last five games. Turner most recently was kept in check by Knizner’s Cardinals on April 12, going 0 for 5 with two strikeouts, so he will be looking to revert to his earlier form in the upcoming games.