No. 4 NC State wrestling began its season with a 42-0 drubbing of Gardner-Webb Sunday afternoon. The win marks the team’s 18th straight dual victory, the longest streak in the nation.
The match had few surprises beyond redshirt senior Thomas Bullard not taking the mat, but questions were answered with strong performances at last year’s underperforming weight classes, 149 and 197 pounds.
Things began at 125 pounds as redshirt sophomore No. 7 Jakob Camacho faced off against Austin Wadlow. Camacho gave up a takedown early, but responded with four of his own in the first two stanzas. He blew things wide open in the third with three takedowns along with a four-point near fall to take a 21-8 major decision.
Redshirt sophomore 133-pounder No. 16 Jarrett Trombley drew Todd Carter. Trombley got off to a hot start, up 4-1 after the first period, adding three more over the remainder of the match as he wrestled his way to a 12-2 major decision.
At 141 pounds, redshirt senior No. 10 Tariq Wilson wrestled Conrad Schiess. Wilson dominated the opening period, emerging with an 8-1 advantage, coasting to a second-period technical fall.
The first of two true freshmen to start for NC State today, Ed Scott took the mat against Jacson Muldrew at 149 pounds. It’s rare for true freshmen to start, but given the free year of eligibility and Scott’s talent, head coach Pat Popolizio looks like he’s giving the rookie a shot.
Scott made his debut a memorable one, racking up two takedowns and 10 points in near falls in the first period before pinning Muldrew in the second, one of just two wrestlers to record a fall against their opponent. You can guess who the other one was.
Ed Scott of NCSU with a nice turn for backs with a Turk against Jacson Muldrew of GWU. @PackWrestle @GWUWrestling pic.twitter.com/YT5SkmEkKZ— Carolinas Mat News (@CarolinasMat) January 3, 2021
At 157 pounds, redshirt senior No. 2 Hayden Hidlay faced off against Chase McKinney, and Hidlay wasted no time pinning him in the first period.
The second true freshman to get the nod, Donald Cates, wrestled R.J. Mosley in what turned out to be the match of the day. Cates and Mosley were deadlocked at 1-1 after three periods, and deadlocked still at 3-3 after the first overtime. In sudden-death double overtime, though, Cates managed a takedown to begin his career with a thrilling 5-3 decision.
Redshirt senior 174-pounder No. 11 Daniel Bullard matched up with Samuel Mora. In a more traditional contest, which went the distance, Bullard controlled Mora throughout and finished with an 11-2 major decision.
Junior Jacob Ferreira took the mat at 184 against Evan Schenk. Ferreira got three first-period takedowns en route to a strong 12-6 decision victory.
At 197, redshirt senior Nick Reenan turned back the clock against Jack Trautman. Reenan recorded five takedowns in the opening frame, and after a six-point third period, won a 19-7 major decision.
Junior heavyweight No. 19 Deonte Wilson took on Anthony Perrine, Wilson was in some danger coming into the third down 1-0. No stranger to third-period comebacks, Wilson recorded an escape, two takedowns and a two-point near fall in the third to secure an 8-2 decision in the last bout of the day.
NC State wrestling will be back in action Friday against Appalachian State, the team's home opener. The match will start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed via ACC Network Extra.