Junior first baseman Austin Murr didn’t start his college career at NC State, but he has certainly made his presence felt since arriving here as a junior transfer. After having his 2020 season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has picked up right where last season left off with his hot start at the plate.
After playing high school baseball in Minnesota, Murr decided to attend Des Moines Area CC in Des Moines, Iowa. His performance there makes it easy to see why NC State wanted him on its team. At DMACC, he hit .440, had an OPS of 1.231 and made the 2019 NJCAA Division II All-American Third Team.
Last season, his numbers weren’t as gaudy, but they were still incredible given the jump in competition level. He stood out in all areas of the game. He started all 17 games at first base and was one of two players to start every game without committing an error. On offense he thrived as well; in 17 games, he stole five bases, drove in 14 runs and had an OPS of 1.099. While it was a great start, Murr acknowledged the obvious disappointment he felt when the season was shut down.
“There was a great start, and it was great to be part of this program,” Murr said at baseball media day on Feb. 17. “But I came here to play an ACC schedule and try to compete for a national championship.”
After the season was canceled, Murr was one of only a few members of the Wolfpack that was able to play summer ball in 2020. It appears to have been a great move that kept him ready for this season.
Murr has again been a model of consistency, starting all 10 games for NC State. His numbers at the plate have even picked up since last season. He has raised his batting average from .306 to .390 this season and raised his OPS from 1.099 to 1.138.
It’s clear that Murr’s fondness for the program has been one of the reasons for his great play during his time at NC State.
“We’re together all the time,” Murr said. “This is probably the closest team I’ve ever been on.”
Their closeness off the field may have helped the team gel on the field. NC State seems to have plenty of on-field chemistry and tons of leadership.
“We have so many leaders,” Murr said. “Whether it's [sophomore] Luca Tresh and his little catching group he has, he leads all the catchers, or [junior J.T. Jarrett] and the infield or [junior Jonny Butler] in the outfield, we’ve got so many leaders that it doesn’t ever have to be just one guy.”
Whatever the cause of Murr’s success, it doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Murr has become a mainstay at first base for the Pack in just about half a season's worth of games.