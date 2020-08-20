With the announcement of NC State undergraduate courses moving to a strictly online setting as of Aug. 24, heads quickly turned to NC State Athletics to see how fall sports would be impacted by the decision. This statement was released just minutes after the announcement on Thursday afternoon:
A statement from NC State Athletics: pic.twitter.com/O06NmhPv1G— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) August 20, 2020
“NC State student-athletes will continue to attend online classes and may remain in their on or off-campus housing.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes is our unconditional priority. We will continue to hold practices and workouts for our teams under the previously established protocols by our University, Athletics Department and local health officials.
“NC State is progressing with the expectation to compete this Fall and will be transparent with our student-athletes and programs in the communication of our plans. We will work in conjunction with our campus, the ACC, state, and local health officials towards the safest and most responsible course of action.”
While the Big Ten and Pac-12, among other conferences, canceled the fall sports season, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 have continued with their original plans. The ACC previously announced the plan to start fall sports the week of Sept. 7-12.
For NC State, that means football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country will continue to practice in anticipation of a fall season in a couple of weeks.